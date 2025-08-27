

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday see Q2 numbers for construction work done, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Construction work is expected to rise 1.0 percent on quarter following the flat reading in the three months prior.



China will see July figures for industrial profits; in June, profits were down 1.8 percent on year.



Thailand is scheduled to release July figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 4.9 percent on year, easing from 13.1 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 8.2 percent, down from 15.5 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $600 million following the $1.060 billion surplus a month earlier.



