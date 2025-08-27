CV Sciences, Inc.: CV Sciences Launches Ignite: A Men's Performance Formula for Vitality, Recovery, Libido & Focus

Ignite delivers a powerful blend of proven botanicals along with our award-winning CBD, designed to help men stay strong, sharp, and ready-at work, in the gym, and beyond.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we"), a preeminent consumer wellness company specializing in proven, science-backed natural ingredients and products, today announced the launch of Ignite, a performance formula designed for men aged 35+ seeking natural support for vitality, recovery, and focus. Ignite combines clinically respected botanicals with full spectrum CBD to help men perform at their best in every aspect of life.

"More men are looking for natural solutions to support vitality and confidence," said Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences. "With Ignite, we've combined our expertise in hemp-based nutrition with nature's most respected male vitality botanicals to deliver a comprehensive formula for modern men. This exciting new product is now available on our website and soon to be available in select health food stores across the country."

Ignite features a blend of clinically supported botanicals - Tongkat Ali, Panax ginseng, and Tribulus, to offer the much needed support that today's high-performing men deserve.

Tongkat Ali - Supports healthy testosterone and energy.

Panax Ginseng - Enhances stamina, focus, and resilience.

Tribulus Terrestris - Traditionally used to support libido and performance.

The launch of Ignite expands CV Sciences' growing portfolio of innovative wellness solutions. The Company has recently launched +PlusHLTH, a cannabinoid-free supplement line, +PlusCBD Extra Support Sleep and Calm Gummies, +PlusCBD Reserve gummies, and new +PlusCBD pet products. For more information, please visit https://www.cvsciences.com/.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) is a consumer wellness company specializing in nutraceuticals and plant-based foods. The Company's hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products are sold through a range of sales channels from B2B to B2C. The Company's +PlusCBD branded products are sold at select retail locations throughout the U.S. and are the top-selling hemp-extract brand in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. +PlusCBD was the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. The Company also produces cannabinoid-free supplements under its +PlusHLTH brand, with targeted formulations to optimize health, improve performance, and increase vitality. Our Cultured Foods brand provides a variety of 100% plant-based food products that are distributed primarily in the EU and other select markets. Cultured Foods caters to individuals seeking vegan, gluten-free, or flexitarian options for a wholesome and satisfying culinary experience. In addition, the Company owns Elevated Softgels, a leading manufacturer of encapsulated softgels and tinctures for the supplement and nutrition industry. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California, Grand Junction, Colorado, and Warsaw, Poland. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

