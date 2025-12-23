CV Sciences, Inc. Positioned to Participate in the Medicare and Medicaid Pilot Program for CBD

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we"), a preeminent consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven science-backed, natural ingredients and products, today applauds President Trump's recent Executive Order (the "Order") to improve cannabidiol research to better inform patients and doctors. The Order directs agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services to allow Americans to benefit from access to appropriate full-spectrum CBD products based on research methods and models utilizing real-world evidence. Hemp-derived cannabinoid products have potential to improve patient symptoms for common ailments including pain, sleep and anxiety. This Order paves the way for hemp-derived cannabinoid products, primarily containing CBD, to be available under a regulated environment that would vastly improve product quality, safety and consumer confidence.

As part of the Order, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced plans for a Pilot Program to allow senior patients to obtain CBD products with reimbursement through Medicare and Medicaid. The goal is for this program to begin on April 1, 2026.

"We are thrilled to increase access to high-quality and safe CBD products to the senior population who struggle with a range of conditions that are not always met with the safest response," stated Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. "Our Company has been for over a decade and remains committed to evidence-based science, and our products are supported by human clinical research data. In fact, CV Sciences was the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. We have the required building blocks in place and believe that we are strongly positioned to participate effectively in this exciting new Pilot Program."

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) is a consumer wellness company specializing in nutraceuticals and plant-based foods. The Company's hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products are sold through a range of sales channels from B2B to B2C. The Company's +PlusCBD branded products are sold at select retail locations throughout the U.S. and are the top-selling hemp-extract brand in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. With a commitment to science, +PlusCBD product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. +PlusCBD was the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. The Company also produces cannabinoid-free supplements under its +PlusHLTH brand, with targeted formulations to optimize health, improve performance, and increase vitality. Our Cultured Foods brand provides a variety of 100% plant-based food products that are distributed primarily in the EU and other select markets. Cultured Foods caters to individuals seeking vegan, gluten-free, or flexitarian options for a wholesome and satisfying culinary experience. In addition, the Company owns Elevated Softgels, a leading manufacturer of encapsulated softgels and tinctures for the supplement and nutrition industry. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California, Grand Junction, Colorado, and Warsaw, Poland. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risk and uncertainties. CV Sciences does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. As a result, investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

