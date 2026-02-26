CV Sciences, Inc.: CV Sciences Launches EMPOWR: A Plant-Based Protein + Creatine Formula Designed for Total Wellness

With 20g of clean protein, 5g of creatine, and LactoSpore probiotics, Empowr supports everyday strength, mental energy and digestive balance without dairy or added sugar. Simple, functional nutrition for modern living.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we"), a preeminent consumer wellness company specializing in proven, science-backed natural ingredients and products, today announced the launch of Empowr, a plant-based protein and creatine powder for everyday adults looking to increase daily protein intake for overall wellness.

"Empowr" represents a dynamic evolution in functional nutrition," said Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences. "We're focused on uniting performance and wellness in a single, convenient, and delicious product that supports strength, recovery, mental clarity, and gut health. This innovation allows us to meet the needs of a broad spectrum of consumers - from dedicated athletes and fitness enthusiasts to individuals seeking everyday wellness support. I'm especially excited about the growing interest in creatine among women, as more are recognizing its potential benefits for energy, physical performance, gut health, and healthy aging."

Consumer demand for protein products continues to rise as more adults prioritize muscle maintenance, metabolic health, and overall wellness as part of their daily routines. Precedence Research predicts the global market for protein products will expand to over $27 billion by 2034. Once largely associated with athletes and bodybuilders, protein supplementation has become mainstream, with growing interest among women and aging populations seeking convenient ways to support strength and healthy aging. At the same time, consumers are increasingly looking for clean-label, plant-based alternatives that align with evolving dietary preferences and sustainability values. Empowr meets this demand with a thoughtfully formulated, dairy-free plant protein powder, delivering effective protein alongside creatine and probiotics for a modern, multidimensional approach to everyday wellness.

Empowr supports whole-body wellness by combining plant-based protein, creatine, and probiotics in one convenient daily formula. With protein to support lean muscle maintenance, creatine to support cellular energy production and physical performance, and probiotics to support digestive balance, Empowr delivers an innovative take on nutritional support that goes well beyond the capability of traditional protein powders.

Empowr's Unique Ingredients

Plant-based Protein Blend : Our plant-based protein blend combines pea, hemp, and sunflower proteins to support muscle maintenance and recovery.

Creatine : Creatine is a naturally occurring compound that supports cellular energy production, improving strength and physical performance.

LactoSpore: Created with a strain of Bacillus coagulans, LactoSpore probiotics can help maintain digestive health, immunity, and overall health.

The launch of Empowr expands CV Sciences' continuously growing portfolio of innovative wellness solutions. The Company has recently launched +PlusHLTH, Happy Living Through Health, a cannabinoid-free supplement line. Rooted in rigorous science and fortified by clinically proven wellness ingredients, the +PlusHLTH line delivers targeted formulations for optimized health, improved performance, and increased vitality. For more information, please visit https://www.pluscbdoil.com/plushlth.html or https://www.cvsciences.com/.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) is a consumer wellness company specializing in nutraceuticals and plant-based foods. The Company's hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products are sold through a range of sales channels from B2B to B2C. The Company's +PlusCBD branded products are sold at select retail locations throughout the U.S. and are the top-selling hemp-extract brand in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. +PlusCBD was the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. The Company also produces cannabinoid-free supplements under its +PlusHLTH brand, with targeted formulations to optimize health, improve performance, and increase vitality. Our Cultured Foods subsidiary specializes in contract manufacturing and branded products for the nutraceutical and plant-based food industries, with distribution primarily across the EU and select international markets. In addition, the Company owns Elevated Softgels, a leading manufacturer of encapsulated softgels and tinctures for the supplement and nutrition industry. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California, Grand Junction, Colorado, and Warsaw, Poland. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

