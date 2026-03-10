CV Sciences, Inc.: CV Sciences Announces Successful Debt Restructuring Designed to Strengthen Financial Position and Fuel Future Growth

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we"), a preeminent consumer wellness company specializing in proven, science-backed natural ingredients and products, today announced that it has modified its existing outstanding notes to include a conversion feature pursuant to which the outstanding balance of the notes may be converted into common shares of the Company at a fixed conversion price of $0.06 per share.

"We are pleased with the successful completion of a comprehensive debt restructuring, marking a significant milestone in the Company's strategic plan to enhance financial flexibility and accelerate long-term growth," said Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences. "This is a transformative step for our Company in strengthening our balance sheet and positioning the Company for sustained profitability. This transaction better equips us to deliver value to our customers, partners and shareholders, while pursuing new opportunities with confidence."

CV Sciences has recently launched Empowr, a plant-based protein and creatine formula designed for total wellness. With this launch, CV Sciences has continued to expand its growing portfolio of innovative wellness solutions under its +PlusHLTH, Happy Living Through Health, cannabinoid-free supplement line. Rooted in rigorous science and fortified by clinically proven wellness ingredients, the +PlusHLTH line delivers targeted formulations for optimized health, improved performance, and increased vitality. For more information, please visit https://www.pluscbdoil.com/plushlth.html or https://www.cvsciences.com/.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) is a consumer wellness company specializing in nutraceuticals and plant-based foods. The Company's hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products are sold through a range of sales channels from B2B to B2C. The Company's +PlusCBD branded products are sold at select retail locations throughout the U.S. and are the top-selling hemp-extract brand in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. +PlusCBD was the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. The Company also produces cannabinoid-free supplements under its +PlusHLTH brand, with targeted formulations to optimize health, improve performance, and increase vitality. Our Cultured Foods subsidiary specializes in contract manufacturing and branded products for the nutraceutical and plant-based food industries, with distribution primarily across the EU and select international markets. In addition, the Company owns Elevated Softgels, a leading manufacturer of encapsulated softgels and tinctures for the supplement and nutrition industry. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California, Grand Junction, Colorado, and Warsaw, Poland. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

