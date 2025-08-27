

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Consumer sentiment survey data from Germany is the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK publishes Germany's monthly consumer confidence survey results. The consumer sentiment indicator is forecast to fall to -22 in September from -21.5 in August.



In the meantime, unemployment from Norway and retail sales from Denmark are due.



At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global publishes Austria's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey data for August.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is slated to issue Distributive Trades survey data. The retail sales balance is expected to rise to -26 in August from -34 in July.



