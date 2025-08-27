KONE Egypt and United Elevators Sign Strategic Contract to Expand Market Reach and Customer Offerings

CAIRO, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has announced a strategic partnership with United Elevators, marking them as KONE's first official partner in Egypt. This partnership reinforces KONE's presence in the Egyptian market through its local office and team, while leveraging United Elevators' strong local expertise to better reach customers. The two companies will collaborate to deliver innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for both new installations and modernization projects, supporting Egypt's urban transformation and ensuring smoother, safer journeys in homes, workplaces, and public spaces.

This agreement represents a significant step within KONE's global RISE strategy, which aims to serve the residential sector with a comprehensive range of innovative and sustainable solutions at accessible prices for all market segments. United Elevators will play a key role in bringing KONE's products, services, and People Flow innovations to the residential sector, enabling broader access to advanced technologies, supported by 24/7 service and KONE's Finnish heritage of engineering excellence and design innovation.

Ahmed Fathi, Managing Director of KONE Egypt, said:

"This partnership is a strong step forward in our ambition to reach more customers and better serve the evolving needs of the Egyptian market. As our first Channel Partner in the country, United Elevators brings a strong local track record that will allow us to scale more efficiently and bring KONE's world-class solutions even closer to the people and businesses who need them, whether it's a landmark development, a residential building, or a private home. Our diverse product range covers projects of all sizes and budgets, from small villas to major infrastructure, ensuring every customer experiences KONE's quality, safety, and innovation."

United Elevators brings decades of experience and a strong reputation in the Egyptian vertical transportation industry. Known for operational excellence, customer focus, and execution capability, the company has contributed to some of Egypt's most prominent developments.

Amr Adel, CEO of United Elevators, commented:

"This is not just a new chapter, it is a transformation in how global elevator excellence meets local execution. The Egyptian market today demands flexibility, speed, and trusted expertise, without compromise on world-class engineering. With KONE as our partner, United Elevators is proud to deliver exactly that. Beyond new installations, we are launching a dedicated modernization program to upgrade older elevators to the latest safety and connectivity elevator solutions. Together, KONE and United Elevators will bring innovation, reliability, and sustainability to Egyptian vertical transportation market -delivering global excellence with true local commitment."

With this partnership, KONE is reinforcing its commitment to:

Solutions for Every Skyline and Community - From shaping the People Flow in landmark developments to ensuring smooth mobility in villas and small residences, we deliver solutions for every project and budget.

- From shaping the People Flow in landmark developments to ensuring smooth mobility in villas and small residences, we deliver solutions for every project and budget. Elevating Everyday Living - Safe, stylish, and cost-effective options designed to make moving around your home effortless and enjoyable .

- Safe, stylish, and cost-effective options designed to make moving around your home effortless and enjoyable Transforming the Journey - Modernizing outdated systems with cutting-edge technology for improved safety, seamless connectivity, energy efficiency, AI integration, and longer equipment life.

- Modernizing outdated systems with cutting-edge technology for improved safety, seamless connectivity, energy efficiency, AI integration, and longer equipment life. Driven by Finnish Excellence - Backed by over a century of engineering expertise and world-class design, we create solutions that blend seamlessly with the architecture of tomorrow.

- Backed by over a century of engineering expertise and world-class design, we create solutions that blend seamlessly with the architecture of tomorrow. Expanding Our Reach - Strengthening our presence in Egypt so we can be closer to our customers, supporting the growth of cities and communities with smart, sustainable People Flow solutions.

Together, KONE & United Elevators aim to play a key role in supporting Egypt's urban transformation by offering safe, sustainable, and smart mobility solutions for every market segment, backed by KONE's global innovation and United Elevators' local expertise. With United Elevators, we continue to shape the future of cities and improve the flow of urban life for generations to come.

About KONE Egypt:

KONE was founded in 1910 in Finland and entered the Egyptian market in the early 1990s through local distributors, eventually establishing a direct presence in 1999 with the founding of KONE Egypt. Today, KONE Egypt is headquartered in Cairo, where it employs over 350 dedicated employees focused on providing high-quality elevator, escalator, and maintenance services. The company serves diverse clients across Egypt, from high-rise residential projects to large infrastructure developments.

At KONE, our purpose is to shape the future of cities. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, we move two billion people every day, making their journeys safe, convenient, and reliable with smart and sustainable People Flow®.

