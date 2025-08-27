

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 2-day high of 0.6505 against the U.S. dollar and an 8-day high of 96.01 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6496 and 95.79, respectively.



Against the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie climbed to nearly a 2-week high of 1.7889 and nearly a 6-month high of 1.1109 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.7916 and 1.1090, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 0.8995 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8986.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.66 against the greenback, 97.00 against the yen, 1.77 against the euro, 1.12 against the kiwi and 0.90 against the loonie.



