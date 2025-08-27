Oncopeptides (ONCO) is a Swedish biotech that aims to develop and commercialise therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers, with a focus on haematological diseases. Its lead product, Pepaxti, was approved in Europe in 2022 for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM) and is gaining traction across key geographies, notably Germany and Spain. The company reported net sales of SEK19.2m in Q225, a sizeable 135% increase year-on-year, reflecting the early impact of expanded commercial activities for the product. Current strategic priorities are focused on growing Pepaxti's market presence (gearing up for commercialisation in Italy), advancing the development pipeline and achieving profitability by the end of 2026. Other key upcoming catalysts include potential partnerships in Japan for Pepaxti and further development of pipeline candidates such as OPD5.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...