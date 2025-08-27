Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.08.2025 09:06 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clarivate Plc: Sinopec Group Selects Clarivate for Impactful Research and Innovation

New Partnership Delivers Web of Science and incoPat Solutions to China's Leading Energy Company

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading provider of transformative intelligence, has signed agreements to provide China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) with its leading academic research and intellectual property (IP) solutions. This collaboration will empower the research and development goals of Mainland China's largest oil and petrochemical products supplier, ultimately delivering impactful research and innovation.

Clarivate logo

By bringing together leading solutions from both academic research and the IP sector, Clarivate will equip Sinopec Group with enriched data, trusted insights and expert services. This partnership will help Sinopec Group improve the creation, protection, and commercialization of innovation, supporting its vision of advancing new technologies in low-carbon energy and environment-friendly materials.

Clarivate will provide Sinopec Group with the Web of Science platform, which is home to the world's first and most trusted publisher-neutral citation index - Web of Science Core Collection - as well as additional data insights. Web of Science streamlines the discovery of content from the world's leading journals alongside conference papers, books, dissertations and theses, datasets, patents, preprints, awarded grants, policy documents and more.

Beijing incoPat Technology Co., Ltd., the business partner of Clarivate in Mainland China, will provide the incoPat global patent data. The incoPat patent database has more than 200 million records, covering patents from 172 countries, regions, and organizations.

Matti Shem Tov, Chief Executive Officer, Clarivate, said: "We are very pleased to sign this landmark contract with Sinopec Group to enhance its efforts in driving innovation. This is another great example of how we fuel innovation with our transformative intelligence, from research and learning to commercialization. We will work closely with Sinopec Group to support its corporate vision to be a world-leading energy and chemical company."

The collaboration between Clarivate and Sinopec Group dates back several years. Sinopec Group, as well as its subsidiaries, has been using other solutions from Clarivate, including InCites Benchmarking & Analytics, Derwent Innovation, and Darts-ip.

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media contact:
Jack Wan, External Communications Director
newsroom@clarivate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo_v1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinopec-group-selects-clarivate-for-impactful-research-and-innovation-302539029.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
