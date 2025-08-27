Haldor Topsoe A/S: Topsoe half-year statement 2025

27.8.2025 08:02:41 CEST | Topsoe A/S | Half Year financial report

Company announcement No. 4/2025

Topsoe results impacted by challenging global market

Topsoe, a leading global provider of advanced technology and solutions for the energy transition, delivers its financial results for first half of 2025.

Revenue was affected by uncertainty in the market globally. A flexible production setup combined with a continued diligent focus on cost supported earnings and operational performance.

Despite the elevated global market uncertainties, Topsoe was able to maintain a strong market position and continued investing in scaling up the production capacity and supply chain for tomorrow's fuel technologies.

Financial highlights

Revenue for the first half of 2025 amounted to DKK 3,679 million (DKK 4,150 million in the same period in 2024), due to lower revenue from both the Catalyst and Technology business. ?

EBIT before special items ended at DKK 152 million (DKK 503 million in the same period in 2024).

23% of revenue, around DKK 839 million, came from business related to technologies and solutions that enable the production of e-fuels, low-carbon and renewable fuels.

DKK 676 million has been invested in technologies and solutions that support the energy transition (DKK 965 million in the same period in 2024).

The financial outlook for the full year has been updated. Revenue is revised to DKK 7,600 - 8,200 million (previous range DKK 8,800-9,700 million), and EBIT before special items margin is revised to 6.5 - 8.5% (previous range 7.5 - 9.5%).



Roeland Baan, CEO of Topsoe:?

"Our financial performance in the first half of 2025 was impacted by uncertainty in the market globally, which resulted in key customer projects being postponed. Our strong underlying business enabled us to keep a strong market position, and thanks to our flexible production setup and our diligent focus on cost, we managed to support our operational performance and earnings.

Despite the current global market challenges, we remain confident in the long-term growth of fuels and chemicals for the energy transition. We will continue to take a leading role in providing advanced science-based solutions for conventional fuels and the decarbonization of energy-intensive industries and long-distance transportation.

We're excited that our Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) manufacturing facility in Herning, Denmark, is nearing the final stage of readiness for industrial-scale production. With this flagship project, we're taking a significant step forward in scaling the technologies needed to produce green hydrogen and derivatives, such as e-ammonia and e-methanol."?

Topsoe experienced a lower revenue in the Catalyst and Technology businesses compared to 2024, mainly due to market uncertainty causing orders and projects to be postponed globally. Revenue from the Catalyst business decreased by 10 % and from the Technology business by 14 %.

Topsoe's flagship project, the Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) manufacturing facility in Herning, Denmark, is nearing the final stage of readiness for industrial-scale production.

Topsoe updates financial outlook for 2025

The financial performance in the first half of 2025 was impacted by the global market uncertainty, which resulted in customer projects being delayed.

The market uncertainties are expected to continue, and based on the updated assessment of financial performance for the second half-year, the full-year outlook for revenue is revised to DKK 7,600 - 8,200 million (previous range DKK 8,800-9,700 million) and the outlook for the EBIT before special items margin is revised to 6.5 - 8.5% (previous range 7.5 - 9.5%).



