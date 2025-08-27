Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
WKN: 633824 | ISIN: SE0000936478 | Ticker-Symbol: IJU
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2025 08:00 Uhr
Intrum: Intrum appoints Masih Yazdi as Chief Financial Officer

Intrum AB ("Intrum") is pleased to announce that Masih Yazdi has been appointed Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 15 September 2025 and will join the Executive Management Team. Masih joins Intrum from SEB where he spent 12 years and since 2018 served as Group Chief Financial Officer until September 2024.

Masih brings extensive capital markets experience and a deep understanding of the equity markets. In his Group CFO role at SEB, he was responsible for Group Finance, Treasury, Investor Relations and several central functions. He was also a member of SEB's Group Executive Committee.

"I am very pleased to welcome Masih to Intrum," says Johan Åkerblom, President and CEO of Intrum. "He has a proven track record of leading finance functions in large international organisations and combines deep financial expertise with strategic vision. Masih's background and experience from key senior positions makes him exceptionally well suited for the role and he will make a vital contribution as we continue to transform the company and deliver on our strategic plan."

"I very much look forward to joining Intrum at this important stage in its transformation," says Masih Yazdi. "The company has a strong brand and a leading position in the markets where it operates and plays a vital role in society and financial markets. I look forward to working with Johan and the rest of the staff to unlock the full potential of Intrum and create long-term value for customers and shareholders."

Prior to his role as CFO role of SEB, Masih was Head of Group Financial Management at SEB and has also worked at the Swedish FSA, as well as in equity research at Erik Penser Bank, Credit Suisse and SEB.

Masih Yazdi succeeds Johan Åkerblom, who in July 2025 was appointed President and CEO of Intrum.

For further information, please contact:
Azadeh Varzi, Head of Corporate Affairs
+46 70 910 26 90
azadeh.varzi@intrum.com

About Intrum

Intrum is Europe's leading provider of credit management services, operating in 20 markets. We support millions of individuals in achieving financial recovery whilst helping businesses to get paid. With a century of experience, around 9,500 employees serving 70,000 companies, Intrum enables sustainable payments by combining technology, empathy, and a human-centered approach.

The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.intrum.com.
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
