Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
WKN: A3LY30 | ISIN: DK0030539622
Frankfurt
26.08.25 | 09:29
103,31 
0,00 % 0,00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2025 08:00 Uhr
Haldor Topsoe A/S: Topsoe updates financial outlook for 2025

27.8.2025 08:00:36 CEST | Topsoe A/S | Inside information

Company announcement No. 3/2025

Topsoe updates financial outlook for 2025

The financial performance in the first half of 2025 was impacted by the global market uncertainty, which resulted in customer projects being delayed.

The market uncertainties are expected to continue, and based on the updated assessment of financial performance for the second half-year, the full-year outlook for revenue is revised to DKK 7,600 - 8,200 million (previous range DKK 8,800-9,700 million) and the outlook for the EBIT before special items margin is revised to 6.5 - 8.5% (previous range 7.5 - 9.5%).

The 2025 half-year statement will be released on 27 August 2025.

About Topsoe

Topsoe is a leading global provider of advanced technology and solutions for the energy transition.

Built on decades of scientific research and innovation, we are working with customers and partners to drive energy resiliency and to achieve their sustainability goals.

We offer world-leading solutions for transforming renewable resources into fuels and chemicals, and we provide technologies needed to produce low-carbon and conventional fuels and chemicals as well as ensuring clean air.

We were founded in 1940 and are headquartered in Denmark, with over 2,800 employees serving customers all around the globe. To learn more, visit ?www.topsoe.com.?

Contacts:

Media relations
Ulrik Frøhlke, Media Relations Manager
Phone: +45 27 77 99 68
Mail: ulfr@topsoe.com

Group Finance & Investor Relations
Anders Hindum, Vice President
Phone: +45 22 75 46 43
Mail: anhi@topsoe.com

Forward-looking statements

This company announcement contains certain forward-looking statements which include projections of our short- and long-term financial performance and targets as well as our financial policies.

Statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, regarding Topsoe's future results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, business strategy, ambitions, plans, and future objectives are forward-looking statements. Words such as 'targets', 'believe', 'expect', 'aim', 'intend', 'plan', 'seek', 'will', 'may', 'should', 'anticipate', 'continue', 'predict', or variations of these words as well as other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts or regarding future events or prospects constitute forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which may be outside Topsoe A/S' influence, and which could materially affect such forward-looking statements. Topsoe A/S cautions that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to changes in market development, the development in power, carbon, gas, oil, currency, interest rate markets, inflation rates, changes in legislation, regulations, or standards, the renegotiation of contracts, changes in the competitive environment in our markets, reliability of supply, and market volatility and disruptions from geopolitical tensions. As a result, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
