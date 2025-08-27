Haldor Topsoe A/S: Topsoe updates financial outlook for 2025

27.8.2025 08:00:36 CEST | Topsoe A/S | Inside information

Company announcement No. 3/2025

Topsoe updates financial outlook for 2025

The financial performance in the first half of 2025 was impacted by the global market uncertainty, which resulted in customer projects being delayed.

The market uncertainties are expected to continue, and based on the updated assessment of financial performance for the second half-year, the full-year outlook for revenue is revised to DKK 7,600 - 8,200 million (previous range DKK 8,800-9,700 million) and the outlook for the EBIT before special items margin is revised to 6.5 - 8.5% (previous range 7.5 - 9.5%).

The 2025 half-year statement will be released on 27 August 2025.

