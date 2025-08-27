Sitowise Group Plc: Sanna Sormaala appointed as Sitowise's new CFO

Sitowise Group Plc Changes Board/Management/Auditors 27 August 2025 at 9.00 am EEST

Sanna Sormaala, M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed as Sitowise's new CFO and member of the Group Management Team, effective 7 January 2026.

Sormaala joins Sitowise from GF, where she served as VP Finance and Business Control for GF Building Flow Solutions. She brings extensive experience in financial management and a strong track record in business leadership. Sormaala holds a master's degree in economics from Lappeenranta University of Technology.

"I warmly welcome Sanna to Sitowise. Her deep financial expertise and business-driven approach support our work in accelerating profitable growth. I am confident that her insights and people-centric leadership style will be valuable as we move into the next strategic period and build Sitowise into an even stronger company," says Heikki Haasmaa, CEO of Sitowise.

- I'm grateful for the trust placed in me by Heikki and the Board, and excited to join the Sitowise team. Sitowise's strong brand, along with its commitment to innovation and sustainability provide a solid foundation for delivering customer value, says Sanna Sormaala.

- After a few turbulent years, Sitowise's market environment is showing signs of growth. I look forward to supporting the organization on its journey toward profitable growth across all business areas. It's truly motivating to lead change alongside experienced professionals in a dynamic and versatile environment and I'm happy to bring my financial leadership skills and business insights to drive Sitowise's continued success, she continues.

Sitowise Group's Head of Business Control, M.Sc. (Econ.) Kim Strömberg, has been appointed Interim CFO starting 1 October 2025, until Sanna Sormaala assumes her new role. Sitowise announced in May that current CFO Hanna Masala will step down in October 2025.

CV - Sanna Sormaala

Born: 1976

Master of Science in Economics, Lappeenranta University of Technology

Finnish citizen

Key working history

08/2021- GF Building Flow Solutions, VP Finance and Business Control

Previously until 04/2024 at Uponor Corporation, Vice President, Group Finance 01/2018-08/2018 Accountor Group, Group Business Controller

01/2016-01/2018 Empower Group, Division Controller, Industry and Telecom Networks Divisions

05/2005-01/2016 Fortum Corporation, several finance positions

For more information, please contact:

Heikki Haasmaa, CEO, Sitowise Group Plc, tel. +358 50 304 7765

Sitowise Media desk, mediadesk@sitowise.com, +358 44 427 9434

Sitowise in brief

Sitowise is a Nordic expert in the built environment and forestry with a strong focus on digitality. We provide design and consulting knowhow to enable a more sustainable environment and smarter urban development as well as smooth transportation. Sitowise offers services related to real estate and buildings, infrastructure, and digital solutions both in Finland and in Sweden. Global megatrends drive huge changes that require a re-evaluation of the smartness in the built environment - therefore we have set our vision to be Redefining Smartness in Cities. The Group's net sales were EUR 193 million in 2024, and the company employs approximately 2,000 experts. Sitowise Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki under the trading symbol SITOWS.