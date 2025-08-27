GomSpace Group AB: GomSpace Reports Strong Q2 Performance with Growth and Profitability

GomSpace releases Q2 2025 and half-year report, reporting strong year-on-year revenue growth and positive EBITDA and EBIT year-to-date.

SECOND QUARTER OF 2025

Order intake increased by 29% to 257,799 T.SEK (199,233)

Revenue increased by 45% to 95,900 T.SEK (65,935)

EBITDA (adjusted) increased to 9,100 T.SEK (-473)

Operating profit (EBIT) is -682 T.SEK (-8,356)

Earnings per share were -0.21 SEK (-0.07)

Free cash flow this quarter is -45,112 T.SEK (6,564)

FIRST HALF-YEAR OF 2025

Order intake increased by 23% to 315,184 T.SEK (256,345)

Revenue increased by 59% to 184,703 T.SEK (116,097)

EBITDA (adjusted) increased to 20,424 T.SEK (-16,141)

Operating profit (EBIT) is 113 T.SEK (-30,555)

Earnings per share were -0.25 SEK (-0.25)

Free cash flow was negative 34,893 T.SEK (-5,489)

The Q3 Trading Statement will be published on November 6, 2025.



WORDS FROM THE CEO - Growing with confidence

"We're seeing steady progress across both the government and commercial space markets, and this is reflected in our performance. In Q2, we grew our order backlog by 137 M.SEK to a total of 464 M.SEK and secured a major order for 18 satellites worth 215 M.SEK.

To meet demand, we've invested early in production capacity, which impacted free cash flow in the quarter. We expect free cash flow to return to positive in Q3 and reach our full-year outlook.

With additional working capital secured and renewed access to credit, we are continuing to invest in profitable growth while maintaining focus on financial stability. Our cash position was restored to approximately 260 M.SEK by 20 August, and our equity ratio now exceeds 40%.

We remain on track to deliver the highest annual revenue in GomSpace's history, in line with our full-year guidance," says Carsten Drachmann, CEO of GomSpace.



Second quarter presentation

The interim report for second quarter and half-year 2025 will be presented at a webinar today August 27 at 13:00 CET, hosted by HC Andersen Capital. Register for the event here.

The report is available on the Company's homepage (www.gomspace.com)



For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr @ gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 08:00 a.m. CET on August 27, 2025.