GomSpace Group AB: GomSpace Reports Strong Q3 Performance with continued Growth and Profitability

94% year-on-year revenue growth and positive EBITDA and EBIT support upgraded full-year guidance, and GomSpace's significantly improved balance sheet strengthens its position to capture current market momentum and long-term growth potential.

THIRD QUARTER OF 2025

Order intake decreased by 14.7% to 58,538 T.SEK (68,666)

Revenue increased by 94% to 111,697 T.SEK (57,698)

EBITDA (adjusted) increased to 15,006 T.SEK (-1,329)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to 3,337 T.SEK (-13,292)

Earnings per share were -0.08 SEK (-0.16)

Free cash flow is -37,974 T.SEK (12,007)



YEAR TO DATE 2025

Order intake increased by 15% to 373,726 T.SEK (325,011)

Revenue increased by 71% to 296,400 T.SEK (173,795)

EBITDA (adjusted) increased to 35,430 T.SEK (-17,470)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to 3,450 T.SEK (-43,848)

Earnings per share were -0.14 SEK (-0.41)

Free cash flow is -78,357 T.SEK (6,518)

The Full-year report will be published on February 19, 2025.



WORDS FROM THE CEO - Accelerating with confidence

"We are very pleased with GomSpace's performance in the third quarter. The strong results continue the positive trend we have seen throughout 2025 and confirm that our strategic transformation is delivering tangible results. As a consequence, we have, on October 15, upgraded our full-year guidance with significantly higher revenue - now expected in the range of 420 to 450 M.SEK (previously 320 to 380 M.SEK) - and a strong positive EBITDA margin.

We are now operating with sustained profitability and a strengthened balance sheet, supported by the capital expansion earlier this year. This strategic step - enabled by the commitment of our largest investor, Peter Hargreaves - has given us stability and flexibility to deliver on our current backlog and to prepare for larger opportunities in 2026 and beyond.

Free cash flow for the quarter was negative, primarily due to delayed milestone payments on work already completed. While this was not anticipated, we expect the situation to be corrected in the fourth quarter, and we maintain our full-year outlook of positive free cash flow.

Looking ahead, we are encouraged by increasing investment in space across Europe and remain confident that GomSpace is well-positioned to play a leading role in this growing and strategically important market." says Carsten Drachmann, CEO of GomSpace.



Third quarter presentation

The Trading Statement for third quarter 2025 will be presented at a webinar today November 6 at 15:00 CET, hosted by HC Andersen Capital. Register for the event here.

The report is available on the Company's homepage (www.gomspace.com)



For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr @ gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 08:00 a.m. CET on November 6, 2025.