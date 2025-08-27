GiG Software PLC: GiG expands UK SportX portfolio, launching partner Betzone's sportsbook upgrade

27 August 2025

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

GiG expands UK SportX portfolio, launching partner Betzone's sportsbook upgrade

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, is pleased to announce the successful launch of its sportsbook solution, SportX, for existing partner Betzone, marking further expansion of its intelligent and adaptive sports betting platform in the UK.

The upgrade underpins GiG's growing momentum in one of Europe's most competitive and tightly regulated betting markets. Following the earlier deployment of GiG's CoreX platform for Betzone, the new launch sees GiG powering the operator's online sportsbook expansion, delivering an advanced suite of trading and margin management tools designed to optimise profitability, enhance player experience, and ensure best-in-class compliance.

The launch marks GiG's second brand now live on SportX in the UK, reinforcing its capacity to deliver rapid, high-quality deployments into established regulated markets. With an estimated annual market value of £11 billion, according to data supplied by H2, the UK represents a strategically significant opportunity, and GiG's ability to power partner growth in such a mature environment highlights the strength and scalability of its technology.

GiG's SportX has been engineered to provide operators with unprecedented flexibility and control. Through its rule-based automation and dynamic segmentation, SportX allows trading teams to adjust margins in real time across thousands of betting markets, improving responsiveness and reducing margin leakage. By embedding compliance logic directly into the engine, SportX also ensures operators can adapt seamlessly to evolving regulatory frameworks, a crucial factor in established markets such as the UK

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer of GiG, commented:

"The launch of SportX with Betzone represents another important milestone in our strategic expansion, both as further validation of the strength our sports betting solution, and for its suitability to the UK. The UK market is not only one of the most competitive but also one of the most highly regulated in the world, making it a critical proving ground for our technology. We are particularly proud of the speed at which we were able to deliver a successful product launch, and to be supporting Betzone as they continue to expand their online presence. It is a credit to the teams that are working hard to ensure we continually strive to build the best solutions available on the market."

Adam Joseph, Chief Executive Officer of Betzone, said:

"Our partnership with GiG has been central to Betzone's evolution in the UK. The deployment of SportX is an exciting step forward, allowing us to leverage scalable and flexible sportsbook technology to deliver a more competitive and engaging experience for our customers. With the strength of our partnership, we are well positioned to further extend our market presence, and continue delivering a high-quality, responsible betting product to our players."

For further information, please contact:

GiG Software PLC Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer Phil Richards, Chief Financial Officer ir@gig.com Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations) Jeremy Garcia / Peter Jacob GiG@vigoconsulting.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7390 0230

About GiG Software Plc



GiG Software is a leading B2B iGaming technology company that provides premium solutions, products, and services to iGaming operators worldwide, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. GiG's proprietary technology empowers our partners by delivering dynamic, data-driven, and scalable iGaming solutions that drive user engagement, optimise performance, and propel sustainable growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. GiG's vision is to be the pioneering force in the iGaming industry, transforming digital gaming experiences through innovation and technology that inspire and engage players worldwide.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, under the ticker GiG SDB.



Find out more at www.gig.com .

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gig-gaming-innovation-group/

X: https://twitter.com/GIG_online/

About Betzone Limited

Betzone Online was launched in 2021 to complement its established and trusted retail business, the second largest independent retail bookmaker in the UK, that has been on high streets for more than 25 years. In the autumn of 2022, Betzone sold its retail outlets to focus on, and to grow, the online business. Betzone offer a full online betting product suite to UK customers, with online sports betting, online casino and live casino, as well as virtual sports betting on a number of sports.