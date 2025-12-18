GiG Software PLC: GiG strengthens UK footprint with ITV Win platform deal

18 December 2025

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

GiG strengthens UK footprint with ITV Win platform deal

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB; OTCQX: GIGXF), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, has signed a significant agreement with Richmond Atlantic to supply its market-leading platform technologies, to support the launch and long-term growth of ITV Win, the online, real-money gaming brand in the UK.

The partnership reinforces the Company's expanding footprint in one of the world's most competitive and highly regulated jurisdictions. Working alongside Richmond Atlantic to underpin ITV Win with best-in-class technology represents another marquee win for GiG, aligning the Company with one of the UK's most recognised and trusted entertainment brands.

Awarded following a competitive tender, the agreement extends GiG's strategy of partnering with high-profile operators seeking secure, scalable, data-driven technology built around advanced personalisation and a rigorous approach to responsible gambling. By deploying GiG's CoreX's modular platform architecture, DataX's real-time analytics and decisioning, and LogicX's rules-based automation, the collaboration will enable Richmond Atlantic to deliver a next-generation soft-gaming experience centred on player protection, seamless engagement and sustainable growth.

The upgraded ITV Win proposition will introduce new Bingo and Spins verticals, offering players a fun, accessible entertainment experience enhanced by branded exclusives and a UK-first bingo environment designed for casual audiences. Supported by GiG's extensive library of content and benchmark gamification tools, the platform will be optimised to deliver competitive acquisition and retention performance in a tightly regulated market.

With the new product already in the final stages of development, ITV Win is expected to enter soft launch shortly, ahead of a full rollout and national marketing campaign early in the new year.

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer at GiG, commented:

"Partnering with Richmond Atlantic to power ITV Win represents a major milestone for GiG in the UK. ITV is one of the most iconic brands in British entertainment, and supporting their entry into soft gaming underlines the strength, flexibility and trust in the GiG technology ecosystem. This agreement reflects our commitment to delivering secure, scalable and highly compliant platforms that enable Tier 1 partners to innovate responsibly and compete at the highest level. We're excited to help bring ITV Win to market and proud to support such a significant new player in the UK gaming landscape."

Adam Joseph, Chief Executive Officer of Richmond Atlantic, commented:

"The agreement with GiG brings the technical support we need as we shape ITV Win for the UK market. It's a partnership that gives us room to build a brand with real clarity and purpose, and we're looking forward to taking it live."

