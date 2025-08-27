K33 AB: K33 Launches Smart Limit - A New Precision Trading Feature for Crypto Investors

K33, a leading digital asset brokerage and research firm, today announced the launch of K33 Smart Limit, a new precision trading feature designed to give clients greater control, transparency, and execution certainty when trading crypto assets.

In fast-moving crypto markets, timing a trade manually can be difficult. Traditional limit orders often come with the risk of partial fills and expose traders' intentions to the market, opening them up to predatory strategies by professional participants.

K33 Smart Limit solves this problem by offering a fully automated, price-triggered execution mechanism. The feature allows clients to set their desired buy or sell price, and when that price is reached, the system executes the entire order, at the exact specified price, with no slippage, partial fills, or hidden costs.

"We built Smart Limit for clients who demand execution precision without compromising on transparency or control," said Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33. "It reflects our commitment to making professional-grade crypto trading accessible, reliable, and client-first."

Key benefits of K33 Smart Limit include:

Only fully filled. The order executes in full or not at all.

Only at your price. It fills at the exact price you set.

No additional costs. Our revenue is included in the quoted price, so what you set is exactly what you get.

The K33 Smart Limit feature is ready and will be rolled out to all K33 trading clients shortly.

This launch is part of K33's ongoing effort to provide a best-in-class trading experience for crypto investors, combining cutting-edge execution tools with deep market insight and regulatory clarity; The New Gold Standard.

