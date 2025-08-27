

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential plc (PRU.L) reported that its IFRS profit after tax for the six months ended 30 June 2025 surged to $1.359 billion from $182 million last year. Earnings per basic share were 49.2 cents up from 4.4 cents last year.



Earnings per share based on adjusted operating profit was 49.3 cents per share, an increase of 12 per cents at CER basis.



The first interim dividend has been increased by 13% to 7.71 cents per share, from 6.84 cents per share in 2024 on an AER basis.



Over the period 2024-2027, the company expects to have returned more than $5 billion to shareholders, including the above dividend payments and the existing $2 billion share buyback programme, funded from excess free surplus.



The company said it is confident that this momentum will carry into the second half and beyond, keeping it firmly on track to achieve its 2027 financial objectives.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News