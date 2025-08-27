

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 5-day high of 147.97 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 147.41.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged up to 1.1610, 1.3447 and 0.8058 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.1642, 1.3479 and 0.8036, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 1.3848 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3828.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to resistance around 149.00 against the yen, 1.13 against the euro, 1.31 against the pound, 0.81 against the franc and 1.39 against the loonie.



