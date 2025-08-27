

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased in July to the lowest level in three months, the survey data on the labor force from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.5 percent in July from 5.5 percent in June. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 3.9 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 136,000 in July from 169,000 in the prior month, the agency said.



Data showed that the employment rate stood at 69.5 percent versus 70.0 percent in June.



On a trend basis, the unemployment rate held steady at 4.6 percent.



