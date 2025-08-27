Anzeige
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
Finnvera Oyj (69BL) 
New member elected to Finnvera's Supervisory Board 
27-Aug-2025 / 09:29 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27.8.2025 10:29:03 EEST | Finnvera Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors 
 
New member elected to Finnvera's Supervisory Board 
Finnvera plc, Stock Exchange Release 27 August 2025 
 
The composition of Finnvera's Supervisory Board has been changed. The election was made by the State of Finland as the 
only shareholder of Finnvera plc. 
 
Joona Räsänen was elected as new member to the Supervisory Board for a term lasting until the 2026 Annual General 
Meeting. Aki Lindén will not continue in the Supervisory Board. 
 
After the election, the members of Finnvera plc's Supervisory Board are: 
 
 . Member of Parliament Sofia Vikman (Chair) 
 . Member of Parliament Seppo Eskelinen (Vice Chair) 
 . Member of Parliament Henrik Vuornos 
 . Member of Parliament Ville Väyrynen 
 . Member of Parliament Rami Lehtinen 
 . Member of Parliament Onni Rostila 
 . Member of Parliament Joona Räsänen 
 . Member of Parliament Hilkka Kemppi 
 . Member of Parliament Sofia Virta 
 . Member of Parliament Hanna Sarkkinen 
 . Economist Tatu Knuutila (the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions SAK) 
 . Director, Chief Economist Veli-Matti Mattila (Finance Finland FFI) 
 . Economist Seppo Nevalainen (the Finnish Confederation of Professionals STTK) 
 . Vice Chair Hanna-Maija Kiviranta (Finnish Business School Graduates) 
 . Chair of the Council Mari Laaksonen (Federation of Finnish Enterprises) 
 . Director Petri Vuorio (Confederation of Finnish Industries) 
 . Managing Director Kari Luoto (Finnish Grocery Trade Association) 
 . Development Specialist Arja Parkkinen (Finnvera plc).                                  
The term of the Supervisory Board continues until the end of the 2026 ordinary Annual General Meeting. 
 
The Supervisory Board supervises the company's administration. The company's Supervisory Board consists of at least 
eight and at most eighteen members. 
 
Further information: 
Liisa Tilli, Acting Senior Vice President, Finnvera, tel. +358 29 460 2484, liisa.tilli@finnvera.fi   
 
About Finnvera Oyj 
Finnvera provides financing for the start, growth and internationalisation of enterprises and guarantees against risks 
arising from exports. Finnvera strengthens the operating potential and competitiveness of Finnish enterprises by 
offering loans, guarantees and other services associated with the financing of exports. The risks included in financing 
are shared between Finnvera and other providers of financing. Finnvera is a specialised financing company owned by the 
State of Finland and it is the official Export Credit Agency (ECA) of Finland. www.finnvera.fi/eng  
 
News Source: Finnvera Oyj 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      XS1613374559 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      69BL 
Sequence No.:  400051 
EQS News ID:  2189308 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2189308&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2025 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
