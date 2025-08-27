clock.bio Appoints Former BioNTech Executive Dr. Michael Boehler as Chief Business Officer

Boehler Brings Global Commercial Leadership From BioNTech's mRNA Vaccine Rollout to Accelerate clock.bio's Rejuvenation Biology Platform and Advance Therapies That Extend Healthspan

CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- clock.bio, the rejuvenation biology company developing therapies to reverse aging and extend healthspan, today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Boehler, former BioNTech executive, as Chief Business Officer. Dr. Boehler will lead the company's business development, strategic partnerships, and commercialization efforts, working closely with the leadership team to advance clock.bio's breakthrough rejuvenation biology platform.

"Michael played a central role in one of the most significant product launches in pharmaceutical history," said Markus Gstöttner, CEO of clock.bio. "His experience in BioNTech's global commercial scale-up, combined with his proven ability to build partnerships, makes him uniquely suited to help clock.bio translate breakthrough science into therapies that extend healthspan."

Dr. Boehler joins clock.bio with more than 20 years of global experience in the life sciences industry, spanning commercial, general management, and business development roles. At BioNTech, he was instrumental in transforming the company from a clinical-stage biotech into a global pharmaceutical leader. He built the company's global commercial organization, established BioNTech's first integrated country organization in Europe, and contributed to its successful IPO. His commercial strategy and execution were critical to the vaccine's worldwide distribution, which reached billions of people across multiple continents.

Prior to BioNTech, Dr. Boehler held senior leadership positions at Takeda, Kite Pharma, and Amgen, building deep therapeutic expertise, particularly in oncology. Most recently, he has worked as an advisor, angel investor, and board member to early-stage biotech companies.

"Rejuvenation biology is one of the most exciting frontiers in medicine," said Dr. Michael Boehler, Chief Business Officer of clock.bio. "What drew me to clock.bio is its unique ability to decode the rejuvenation genome and turn those insights into meaningful interventions. I'm excited to help shape the path that brings this science from discovery toward therapies that can transform human healthspan."

"We're thrilled to welcome Michael at such a pivotal time in our growth," said Dr. Mark Kotter, Founder and Executive Chairman of clock.bio. "Our rejuvenation biology platform is revealing insights that can be translated with unprecedented speed into clinical applications, opening new frontiers for human health. Michael's outstanding experience in commercialization will be pivotal as we build the partnerships needed to deliver these therapies to patients."

Advancing Healthspan Through Rejuvenation Biology

clock.bio is building strategic partnerships and commercial channels for its rejuvenation biology platform. The company's initial focus on topical and nutraceutical applications provides a clear route to market while generating human data to support future development of systemic therapies.

The company's breakthrough science has shown that human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) can be forced to age and then spontaneously rejuvenate, revealing genetic programs controlling cellular aging. Building on this discovery, clock.bio has developed a proprietary platform that systematically decodes and validates the rejuvenation genome through three core technologies:

geneAge Atlas of Aging and Rejuvenation Genes - the first genome-wide map of the rejuvenation genome, identifying over 150 key genetic targets through CRISPR screening in human cells.





imAge - an AI-powered system that measures biological age from single-cell images, enabling high-throughput screening of rejuvenation interventions.





clinAge Platform - a next-generation clinical engine for adaptive and rapid human validation of rejuvenation therapies.

Together, these technologies create an integrated discovery-to-validation engine with unmatched speed, precision, and translational potential. By moving seamlessly from stem cell biology to human data, clock.bio is transforming the science of aging into measurable, real-world interventions designed to extend human healthspan.

About clock.bio

clock.bio is a rejuvenation biology company developing therapies that extend human healthspan. Its breakthrough science has revealed that human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) can be forced to age and then spontaneously rejuvenate, uncovering the genetic programs that control cellular aging and renewal. Building on this discovery, clock.bio has created a proprietary platform that decodes the rejuvenation genome and validates interventions through genome-wide CRISPR screening, AI-driven age measurement, and rapid human validation.

By starting with topical and nutraceutical applications, clock.bio is generating human data and demonstrating measurable reversal of biological age, while laying the foundation for future systemic rejuvenation therapies. The company is based at the Milner Therapeutics Institute at the University of Cambridge and is backed by leading investors including LocalGlobe and BlueYard Capital.

