

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish retail sales increased in July after a renewed decline in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales rose 0.6 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 0.7 percent decrease in June.



The rebound in July was mainly driven by a 2.4 percent growth in clothing sales. Sales of food and other consumer goods climbed 1.0 percent, while those of food and other groceries dropped by 0.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 2.7 percent from 1.3 percent.



