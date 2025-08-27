

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SpaceX has successfully launched the Starship, the world's most powerful rocket, in its 10th test flight.



The behemoth stainless steel-made 123 meters tall rocket lifted off from Starbase, SpaceX's launch site in South Texas, at around 6.30 pm local time Monday, the company said.



The upper stage of the mega rocket successfully re-entered Earth and splashed down as planned in the Indian Ocean about an hour after the initial launch.



The demo launch also completed the first-ever deployment of a test payload, consisting of eight dummy satellites, into space.



Starship blasted off with no crew members on board.



SpaceX and NASA hope to use the world's most advanced rocket to get astronauts back on the Moon in a 2027 mission.



Catastrophic failures in five previous attempts had raised doubts over SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk's dream of sending humans to Mars.



