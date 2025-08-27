

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The UN postal agency says it is taking all possible measures to keep packages flowing to the United States after dozens of countries suspended service.?



The U.S. Government announced that it will suspend duty-free 'de minimis' measures for low-value packages starting on Friday after President Donald Trump removed a rule exempting parcels worth less than $800 from his tariffs.??



That means packages worth less than $800 will no longer be exempt from customs duties and may require new processing requirements. There is no impact on letters.?



Postal services in at least 25 countries have suspended their outbound postal services to the US, citing uncertainties related to transit, according to the Universal Postal Union, or UPU.



International postal services in nearly 30 countries have already suspended some services to the US as making postage becomes much more expensive, reports say.



They reportedly include the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Canada and Italy.



The UPU noted that while each country has the sovereign right to adopt its own customs policies, the change 'will entail considerable operational changes for postal operators around the world' - given the short notice.?



The UN agency says it is working to help countries adjust to new customs duty collection and remittance process and is in contact with the US Government to develop practical solutions.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News