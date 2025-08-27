

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The euro fell to a 6-day low of 0.9344 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 0.9360.



Against the pound and the yen, the euro dropped to 1-week lows of 0.8618 and 171.26 from early highs of 0.8641 and 171.91, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the euro slid to a 3-week low of 1.1578 and 1.6042 from early highs of 1.1642 and 1.1601, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.91 against the franc, 0.84 against the pound, 169.00 against the yen, 1.13 against the greenback and 1.15 against the loonie.



