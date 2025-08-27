HIGHLIGHTS:

30.20m grading 6.29g/t gold from 195.8m

14.75m grading 13.6g/t gold from 153.5m

20.95m grading 6.67g/t gold from 113.5m

12.20m grading 8.72g/t gold from 344.5m

Consistent gold mineralization at the western end of the High Grade Panel

First results from a 15,000 metre program continuing throughout 2025

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its first results from the current 15,000 metre drill program at its 100% owned Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The program has the primary goal of converting inferred ounces to higher confidence classifications, as well as supporting the ongoing Feasibility Study and testing the next exploration targets around the Ana Paula deposit.

Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk, commented, "In 2025, Heliostar will drill more metres than we have in our entire Company's history. We intend to drill between 40,000-50,000 metres from the close of the mine acquisitions late last year to the end of 2025. This drilling is being funded by cashflows from our operating mines. We are particularly excited to be undertaking our largest program at Ana Paula. These first results highlight the consistency of gold mineralization at the High Grade Panel, where we have two rigs turning. One is focused on resource drilling to grow the resource and to convert inferred to higher confidence ounces, and the second is with a geotechnical focus to support the Feasibility Study. These are the first of consistent, drill results planned to be released monthly from Ana Paula through 2025 and into 2026."

Drilling Program

Heliostar has two rigs turning with 18 holes completed and 5,556 metres drilled to date. Drilling is designed along north-south sections with angled holes to best define the overall east-west orientation of the High Grade Panel. Heliostar's drilling approach at Ana Paula has been to rotate drilling by approximately 90 degrees from the majority of historic intercepts. This change has been interpreted by the Company to have contributed to demonstrating more continuous and higher-grade gold mineralization within the High Grade Panel than previous operators recognized.

Where appropriate, the holes are also being used to collect rock strength data, hydrogeologic data and samples for further metallurgical studies that will directly influence the Ana Paula mine design in the ongoing Feasibility Study.

Drill Results Summary

Holes AP-25-323 and AP-25-325 are resource conversion holes drilled at the western end of the High Grade Panel. Hole AP-25-323 was drilled further west than the most prospective polymictic breccia host unit and still returned a number of attractive intercepts, including 12.2 metres ("m") grading 8.73 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold from 344.5 m.

AP-25-325 is located ~30m southeast of AP-25-323 and intercepted the favourable breccia host unit. The hole returned a wide, high-grade interval of 30.2 m grading 6.29 g/t gold from 195.8 m and a number of deeper intercepts that have the potential to expand the resource, including 4.5 m grading 12.6 g/t gold from 277.5 m downhole beneath the High Grade Panel.

Holes AP-25-322 and AP-25-324 are geotechnical holes for mine development planning and returned assay results in line with expectations, including a hit of 14.75 m grading 13.6 g/t gold from 153.5 m in AP-25-322.

Drilling continues at the less well-defined western edge of the High Grade Panel, with results from three additional holes pending from this area. Recently, drilling has been focused in the centre of the High Grade Panel with assays from seven holes pending from this area.

The next Ana Paula drill results are anticipated to be released in mid- to late September.

Figure 1: Plan Map of the current drill program at Ana Paula

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/264051_510b159934e6b936_003full.jpg

Figure 2: Cross-Section through hole AP-25-325

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/264051_510b159934e6b936_004full.jpg

Drilling Results and Coordinates Tables

Hole ID From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval

(metres) Au

(g/t) Topcut

Au (to

64 g/t) Hole

Purpose AP-24-322 21.8 43.0 21.2 3.77

Geotechnical Hole and 113.5 134.45 20.95 6.67



and 153.5 168.25 14.75 13.6 11.6

including 164.4 168.25 3.85 45.1 37.2

and 245.2 255.75 10.55 2.14



AP-24-323 195.5 199.5 4.0 7.81

Resource Hole and 224.5 235.5 11.0 2.26



and 344.5 356.7 12.2 8.72



including 353.0 356.7 3.7 24.4



AP-25-324 52.0 65.2 13.2 2.73

Geotechnical Hole including 64.15 65.2 1.05 18.4



AP-25-325 81.4 94.5 13.1 2.10

Resource Hole and 195.8 261.0 65.2 3.81



including 195.8 226.0 30.2 6.29



and 277.5 282.0 4.5 12.6



and 295 301.0 6.0 2.25



and 369.6 371.9 2.3 6.43





Table 1: Significant Drill Intersections

Drilling Coordinates Table

Hole ID Easting

(WGS84 Zone 14N) Northing

(WGS84 Zone 14N) Elevation

(metres) Azimuth

(°) Inclination

(°) Length

(metres) AP-25-322 410,129 1,998,045 924.3 180 -55 269.4 AP-25-323 410,055 1,998,154 954.2 180 -55 431.0 AP-25-324 410,205 1,998,017 932.4 180 -50 59.4 AP-25-325 410,080 1,998,140 950.2 180 -55 392.0

Table 2: Drill Hole Details

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core is PQ size, and the core is cut in half, with half sent for analysis. Core samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico, for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The Zacatecas and North Vancouver ALS facilities are ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish, and overlimits were analyzed by 30-gram fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

True widths are not reported as mineralization at Ana Paula occurs as disseminations or vein stockworks with variable controls, including rock porosity, lithology and fault networks.

Statement of Qualified Person

Stewart Harris, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr Harris is employed as Exploration Manager of the Company.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a gold mining company with production from operating mines in Mexico. This includes the La Colorada Mine in Sonora and the San Agustin Mine in Durango. The Company also has a strong portfolio of development projects in Mexico and the USA. These include the Ana Paula project in Guerrero, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, the San Antonio project in Baja Sur and the Unga project in Alaska, USA.

