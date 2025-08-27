Bioretec Oy: Inside information: Bioretec Appoints Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher as Chief Executive Officer

Bioretec Ltd Inside information 27 August 2025 at 1.15 p.m. EEST

Bioretec Ltd., a pioneer in absorbable orthopedic implants, announced today the appointment of Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately. Van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher has served as Bioretec's interim CEO since May 2025 and as a member of the company's Board of Directors since 2021.

As a result of this appointment, van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher will be stepping down from her positions as a member of the Board of Directors, as Vice Chairperson of the Board, and from her duties on the Board's Audit Committee. The Board of Directors has also elected Antti Vasara as its new Vice Chairperson and a member of the Board's Audit Committee.

"Sarah brings extensive commercial and management experience in healthcare, including the successful global introduction of new technologies. Her leadership was clearly demonstrated during her time as interim CEO, when she advanced the company's strategic direction," said Kustaa Poutiainen, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Bioretec. "We look forward to Sarah leading Bioretec towards our goal of becoming a global market leader in breakthrough absorbable orthopedic implants."

"I am excited to lead Bioretec into its next phase of growth as we bring groundbreaking orthopedic technologies to market," said van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher. "Our priorities are clear: accelerate the global launch of RemeOs, build on the strong and sustained success of Activa®, and ensure both platforms have the resources and processes required for scale. With RemeOs now CE-marked, Activa's continuing market impact, and a robust innovation pipeline, Bioretec is well positioned to grow its market presence, deliver significant clinical impact, and create long-term value for our shareholders."

Van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher brings over 23 years of business leadership experience in healthcare, medical technology, and global public health. She has a proven track record of transforming innovative technologies into real-world outcomes, launching new ventures, driving business development, and advancing capital solutions across global markets. Her career includes senior leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson, and roles as Venture Partner at Nina Capital (Spain) and Growth Science Ventures (U.S.). She holds an MBA in Entrepreneurship from Babson College and a postgraduate degree in Global Business from the University of Oxford.

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries. ?

Bioretec's Activa® product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA polymer. These implants deliver secure fixation through patented innovations and naturally degrade in approximately two years, eliminating the need for costly removal surgeries while supporting optimal bone regeneration. Activa products are both CE marked, and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs product line,?is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025. With the development of next-generation implants like RemeOs, Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.