Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors currently deployed in over half a billion devices, has signed a multi-year license agreement with a current laptop customer for consumer laptops and PC accessories. This new agreement follows Elliptic Labs' recent agreement for commercial laptops with the same PC customer, broadening the deployment of Elliptic Labs AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform to laptops for both the commercial and consumer markets.

In June this year, the customer decided to embed Elliptic Lab's AI platform within its proprietary software stack rather than deploying the AI Virtual Smart Sensor platform via a third-party app. By adopting Elliptic Labs' technology at the core of its platform, the customer streamlines deployment, reduces reliance on external software, and establishes Elliptic Labs as a foundation for its long-term smart device strategy.

"We are rapidly expanding our laptop contract portfolio," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "Following our announcement of a multi-year contract for commercial laptops earlier this week, we are now expanding also with consumer laptops. This demonstrates the customers' commitment to our technology platform and our relevance in their product roadmap. Consumer is the largest laptop segment globally, and we are excited to grow our footprint with a world leading PC OEM."

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform brings contextual intelligence to devices, enhancing user experiences. Our technology uses proprietary deep neural networks to create AI-powered Virtual Smart Sensors that improve personalization, privacy, and productivity.

Currently deployed in over 500 million devices, our platform works across all devices, operating systems, platforms, and applications. By utilizing system-level telemetry data to cloud-based Large Language Models (LLMs), the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform delivers the unrivaled capability to utilize output data from every available data source. This approach allows devices to better understand and respond to their environment, making technology more intuitive and user-friendly. At Elliptic Labs, we're not just adapting to the future of technology we're actively shaping it. Our goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of contextual intelligence, creating more intuitive and powerful experiences for users worldwide.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

