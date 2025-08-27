

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The UN General Assembly on Tuesday decided to establish two new mechanisms to promote international cooperation on the governance of artificial intelligence, or AI.



The establishment of the UN Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and the Global Dialogue on AI Governance marks a significant step forward in global efforts to harness the benefits of the technology while addressing its risks.



The development underlines commitment by Member States to build on the Global Digital Compact adopted as part of the Pact for the Future last September, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists in New York.



He said the Global Dialogue will provide an inclusive platform within the UN for States and stakeholders to discuss the critical issues concerning AI facing humanity today.



The Scientific Panel will serve as a crucial bridge between cutting-edge AI research and policy-making, he added.



'By providing rigorous, independent scientific assessments, it will help the international community to anticipate emerging challenges and make informed decisions about how we govern this transformative technology,' he explained.



The UN Secretary-General welcomed the General Assembly's decision.



António Guterres will soon launch an open call for nominations for the Scientific Panel, which will present its annual reports at the Global Dialogue on AI Governance to take place in July 2026 in Geneva and 2027 in New York.



In the interim, all stakeholders are urged 'to support this historic initiative and contribute to building a future where artificial intelligence serves the common good of all humanity,' Dujarric told reporters.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News