

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced thst California, Washington, and New Mexico will lose federal funding unless they adopt and enforce English Language Proficiency (ELP) requirements for commercial motor vehicle drivers. The three states have 30 days to come into compliance before the Department will withhold up to 100 percent of funding from the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP).



'States don't get to pick and choose which federal safety rules to follow,' said Secretary Sean P. Duffy. 'As we saw with the horrific Florida crash that killed three, when states fail to enforce the law, they put the driving public in danger. Under President Trump's leadership, we are taking aggressive action to close these safety gaps, hold states accountable, and make sure every commercial driver on the road is qualified to operate a 40-ton vehicle.'



An investigation by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration found significant failures by California, Washington, and New Mexico to properly place drivers out-of-service for ELP violations. In addition to the data, California Highway Patrol has also publicly stated it has no intention of following this important federal regulation.



These actions also come as Secretary Duffy advances its nationwide audit of non-domiciled commercial driver's license (CDL) issuance - part of a broader effort to enhance safety on America's roads and restore order to the trucking industry.



The Department of Transportation said it issued to California, Washington, and New Mexico notices, known as Notices of Proposed Determination of Nonconformity, which open a formal process that would result in the suspension of millions of dollars in federal funds through the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program if the states do not demonstrate full compliance with federal English Language Proficiency standards.



An investigation by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration found significant failures by these states to follow federal guidelines to properly place drivers out-of-service for ELP violations from June 25 to August 21.



In May, Secretary Duffy signed an order announcing new guidance to enforce English proficiency requirement for truck drivers.



In June, he unveiled a package of new initiatives, pilot programs, and regulatory updates designed to improve the lives of America's truck drivers.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News