Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the start of Phase II of its 2025 drilling program at Delta-1 in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Drilling is scheduled to resume in mid-September and will focus on three priority target areas refined through integrating existing drill information with new summer fieldwork near the Eureka Gold Deposit. The planned program includes at least 13 new drill holes totaling more than 3,100 metres. In parallel, Delta will continue advancing property-scale exploration work to refine targets and expand the broader potential of the Delta-1 Project.

Dear Shareholders,

Further to our August 12, 2025, communication, Delta Resources is pleased to provide an update on its 2025 exploration program. Our objective is to highlight the value gap between Delta's current market position and the significant potential of the Thunder Bay region, where the Company is advancing what we believe could become one of Canada's next major mining camps. With a large, strategic land position and a growing gold discovery at the Delta-1 Property, Delta is uniquely positioned within the highly prospective yet, in our estimation, underexplored Shebandowan Greenstone Belt.

Delta's exploration strategy is increasingly focused on defining near-term, developable higher-grade starter pit opportunities, as the Company begins to outline the framework for a possible future mine development at the Eureka Gold Deposit. This strategy emphasizes the potential to rapidly add near-surface ounces that could enhance early mine economics and project optionality, while mineralization at depth remains an important longer-term opportunity.

Ron Kopas, CEO (Interim)

Phase II (2025) drill program - map of high-priority target areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/264063_d4d6039764683b94_001full.jpg

1. EUREKA SOUTH TARGET

Drilling at Eureka South will build on trenching and drilling successes that outlined near-surface gold mineralization, including 0.84 g/t Au over 11 m. Planned holes will test for possible westward and eastward extensions along a corridor of anomalous gold and associated trace elements identified from 2025 grab sampling, while also testing for structural related controls.

This sector offers an opportunity to add near-surface ounces and directly expand the Eureka Gold Deposit footprint.

2. SHABAQUA ZONE

In 2024, Delta acquired 11 claims contiguous to the Delta-1 Property (formerly Shabaqua Corners; see October 29, 2024 press release). The area hosts numerous high-grade grab and channel samples but remains largely untested by drilling. In 2024-2025, Delta completed 14.4 line-kilometres of induced polarization (IP) surveying at the Shabaqua Zone. Fieldwork during 2025 confirmed historic surface assay results and delineated multiple gold-bearing corridors that display Eureka-style sediment-hosted and Matawin-style massive sulphide-associated mineralization. Planned drilling will target these corridors and follow up on a broad intercept reported by Metals Creek Resources in 2024: 0.45 g/t Au over 21 m in hole GC24-002 (see June 14, 2024 press release from Metals Creek Resources).

Delta believes this target presents strong potential for a second, near-surface, higher-grade discovery contiguous along strike from the Eureka Gold Deposit. If confirmed by drilling, it could materially enhance development flexibility and economic outcomes at the Eureka Gold Deposit, whether as a possible standalone starter pit or as part of a possible larger integrated operation.

3. EUREKA WEST EXTENSION

At Eureka West Extension, drilling will step out westward from holes D1-25-124 and D1-25-125 along a shallow west-plunging rake, targeting potential continuity with earlier intercepts such as D1-23-83. In addition, a fence of holes is planned to test the East Zone on the Shabaqua Zone, where historic grab samples returned values of up to 4.16 g/t Au.

This target aims to connect the Eureka Gold Deposit and the Shabaqua zone, creating additional opportunities for potential pit design in future mine planning, while also adding to the resource base.

Phase II (2025) drill program - historic and 2025 exploration results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/264063_d4d6039764683b94_002full.jpg

ADDITIONAL TARGET AREAS OF INTEREST

4. WEDGE

Located approximately 5 kilometres along strike from the Eureka Gold Deposit, the Wedge area returned 0.48 g/t Au over 16.6 m in 2003 drilling. The area was further highlighted by a significant anomalous glacial till dispersion trail identified in Delta's 2019-2020 till surveys. In 2024 Delta completed 46.8 line-kilometres of IP surveying at Wedge. The Company now plans to refine targets in preparation for a potential spring 2026 drilling program.

5. I-ZONE SECTOR

Delta has two near-term objectives for the I-Zone Sector:

Complete the till sampling program initiated in 2024, which remains unfinished. This work will help identify areas of higher prospectivity and refine target generation. Trench a sector where high-grade gold was identified in 2024 within veining hosted by a felsic dyke, geochemically comparable to those at the I-Zone. Follow-up trenching is planned in the near term.

The I-Zone remains an area of strong interest, and Delta is currently designing an exploration program that could be executed either in autumn 2025 or spring 2026.

Wedge and I-Zone location map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/264063_d4d6039764683b94_003full.jpg

We look forward to providing more updates in the near term.

Ron Kopas, CEO (Interim)

On Behalf of the Board at Delta Resources Limited

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and project development company focused on its Delta-1 project in Ontario, where it has discovered a large, near-surface gold deposit located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, directly adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. To date, the gold deposit is 2.5 kilometres long, from surface to 300 m depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 297 square kilometres where Delta has identified multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation, on strike with and to the south of the Eureka gold zone and that have yet to be thoroughly explored.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

