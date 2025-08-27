Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) ("Data Watts" or the "Company"), a publicly listed investment issuer focused on the Data Watts Economy, today announced a strategic partnership with Trusted Financial, a leading Canadian investment banking and corporate finance firm. This collaboration will provide Data Watts with enhanced access to institutional capital and sophisticated financing solutions to accelerate its investment strategy across uranium exploration, Small Modular Reactor (SMR) commercialization, AI expansion, data centers and robotics automation.

The partnership leverages Trusted Financial's extensive network of private investors, institutional investors, and family offices, along with their proven track record of facilitating over $500 million in financing for small to lower middle market businesses over the past 24 months.

"This partnership with Trusted Financial represents a pivotal moment for Data Watts as we scale our investments in the Data Watts Economy, and plan for a Nasdaq public offering in the second quarter of 2026," said Ron Loborec, CEO of Data Watts Partners. "Their deep expertise in corporate finance and extensive investor network will accelerate our ability to capitalize on the unprecedented opportunities in uranium, nuclear energy, AI infrastructure, data centers and robotics that are driving the next wave of global economic growth."

The partnership comes at a critical inflection point as global markets experience explosive growth across Data Watts' core investment sectors:

Uranium Market: $180B projected by 2030 driven by the global nuclear renaissance

Nuclear Energy: $42B market by 2032 with small modular reactors leading the space

AI Applications: $826B market by 2030 creating unprecedented demand for data centers

Robotics Market: $179B by 2030 driven by labor constraints and technological advances

Data Centers: $6.7T by 2030 driven by consumer demand for AI

"Data Watts has positioned itself at the forefront of transformative global trends that represent multi-trillion-dollar market opportunities," said Dan Posner, CEO of Trusted Financial. "Our role is to provide them with the capital structure and strategic advisory services needed to maximize their investment potential. With our combined expertise in corporate finance and their deep understanding of the Data Watts Economy, this partnership creates significant value for investors seeking exposure to these high-growth sectors."

About Data Watts Partners, Inc. Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) is a publicly listed investment issuer providing investors with access to high-potential opportunities in the Data Watts Economy. The Company focuses on key investment areas across uranium exploration, the nuclear energy revival, AI hyper expansion and robotics and automation. Established in 2018 and recently rebranded to reflect its specialized focus - including the recent acquisition of the Agilitas consulting firm. Data Watts is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, and plans to list on the NASDAQ in Q2 2026. For more information, visit www.datawatts.io.

Trusted Financial Company Trusted Financial is a leading investment banking and corporate finance firm specializing in growth-stage companies across healthcare, technology, and other high-growth sectors. With over 20 years of experience and a track record of facilitating billions in transactions, Trusted Financial provides comprehensive capital raising, M&A advisory, and strategic services to emerging and middle-market companies. The firm maintains offices across North America and serves clients internationally. For more information, visit https://trustedfinancialcompany.com.

Purpose: This press release is provided solely for informational purposes to assist the recipient in evaluating the Opportunity. It is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it be deemed to be an offer to enter into any contract or arrangement. The information contained in this press release has been compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness is not guaranteed, and no liability is assumed by the issuer with respect to such information. Recipients are advised to conduct their own analyses of the Opportunity and to seek their own professional advice.

Forward-looking information: This press release contains forward-looking information, including but not limited to projections, estimates, and descriptions of future events or developments. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and expectations which, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, are subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the issuer. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The issuer makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking information, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Recipients should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and are encouraged to conduct their own analyses and due diligence with respect to the Opportunity.

Trusted Financial has a referral partnership with Equivesto Canada Inc. Equivesto Canada Inc. is a registered Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada.

Currency: All dollar amounts are stated in CAD.

