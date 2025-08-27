Mass production is planned to begin in Q1 2026, targeting an initial annual capacity of 10 GWh. From ESS News China's Sunwoda unveiled its 684 Ah large-format battery cell at the recently held EESA Energy Storage Exhibition in Shanghai, presenting what the company described as a stage-gate milestone in its in-house cell, pack and system capabilities. The cell is designed for utility-scale and grid applications, with small-batch trials scheduled for Q4 2025. Mass production is planned to begin in Q1 2026, targeting an initial annual capacity of 10 GWh. Technical features outlined by Sunwoda emphasize ...

