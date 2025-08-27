

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment strengthened for the second straight month in August to the highest level in six months, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The economic sentiment index rose to 100.6 in August from 96.8 in July. A score above 100 indicates an optimistic situation.



Further, this was the lowest reading since February, when it was 102.9.



The mood of entrepreneurs has improved, while consumer distrust has deepened, the survey said.



Entrepreneurs in industry and services were particularly more optimistic, and a slight improvement in sentiment was also observed in construction. On the other side, confidence among entrepreneurs in trade remained slightly more pessimistic.



The industrial confidence index improved to 3.0 in August from -3.0 in July.



Consumers expressed a more pessimistic attitude in August, with the consumer confidence index falling to -24.4, which was the lowest reading since March 2023, from -21.4 in July.



The survey revealed that households' opinion regarding their own future financial situation has worsened, and they are also pessimistic about the development of unemployment.



