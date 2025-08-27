BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 26 August 2025 were:

644.19p Capital only

653.39p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 19,000 Ordinary shares on 15th August 2025, the Company has 76,231,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,978,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.