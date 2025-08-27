

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - National Bank of Canada reported third quarter net income of C$1.065 billion, up 3% from a year ago. Earnings per share was C$2.58 compared to C$2.89. Excluding items, adjusted net income was at C$1.104 billion, up 15% from prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was C$2.68, stable compared to last year.



Third quarter total revenues increased to C$3.45 billion from C$3.00 billion. Adjusted total revenues were C$3.45 billion compared to C$2.89 billion.



'The Bank reported solid third quarter results, reflecting strong revenue fundamentals and credit performance, combined with synergy momentum from the CWB acquisition. With strong capital levels and a disciplined approach to credit and efficiency, we will continue to execute our CWB integration plan while investing in business growth,' said Laurent Ferreira, President and CEO of National Bank of Canada.



