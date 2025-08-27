

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean parliament has passed a Bill banning the use of mobile phones and other digital devices in school classrooms in the country from March 2026, when the next school year begins.



Out of 163 lawmakers present in the National Assembly on Wednesday, 115 members reportedly voted in favour of the Bill.



The legislation is the result of a bi-partisan approach to battle smartphone addiction among children and teenagers.



Research shows the impact of heavy social media use among the youngsters, which is affecting students' academic performance and health.



Restrictions are already in place in countries like Italy, the Netherlands, China, Finland and France for the use of smartphones in schools.



