

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Wednesday announced positive topline results from the primary overall survival analysis of the Phase 3 monarchE study of Verzenio in early breast cancer.



Data showed that treatment with two years of Verzenio plus endocrine therapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival compared to endocrine therapy alone in patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+), HER2-, node-positive, high-risk early breast cancer.



In the seven-year landmark analysis of monarchE, treatment with Verzenio also resulted in sustained invasive disease-free survival and distant relapse-free survival benefit.



'Achieving a statistically significant OS benefit with just two years of Verzenio therapy reinforces its differentiated profile in high-risk HR+, HER2- early breast cancer,' said Jacob Van Naarden, executive vice president and president of Lilly Oncology.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News