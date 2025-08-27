Troy Minerals Inc.: Troy Minerals Welcomes Mr. Taylor Sulik to the Company's Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to welcome Mr. Taylor Sulik and announce his addition to the Company's Advisory Board, which is tasked with successfully guiding the Company in further developing its exploration critical minerals projects and ultimately its transition from a purely exploration focused company into a producer.

Mr. Sulik is a seasoned U.S. intelligence and security professional, with more than seven years of experience with the United States Coast Guard across a variety of security and intelligence roles. In addition, he is president of Mithril Mining Corp., a mining company focused on identifying, prospecting, exploring and developing U.S.-based critical-mineral deposits to further promote the reshoring of American critical-mineral mining. Through Mithril Mining Corp., Mr. Sulik is a member of the Critical Minerals Forum, the New American Industrial Alliance, the Defense Industrial Base Consortium and 47G, a Utah based industrial alliance focused on making Utah the nation's premier ecosystem for aerospace, defense, and critical material companies. Additionally, he has served as a Strategic Advisor to American Tungsten, a Canadian-based company working to develop the IMA Mine, a past producing Tungsten mine located in East Central, Idaho, United States as well as Rockland Resources, a Canadian-based company working on developing multiple Beryllium projects across Utah. Beyond his Coast Guard and mining experience, Mr. Sulik has also served in a variety of strategy, operational and intelligence roles for, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Allied Universal and Constellis. He is also currently pursuing his master's degree at the Naval War College in Newport, R.I., focusing his research and studies on national defense and strategic studies.

"We are very happy to welcome Mr. Taylor Sulik to our Troy team. The company is blessed to hold strategically-located critical mineral projects in both Canada and USA, jurisdictions which exhibits high and growing demand for commodities such as silica (silicon), scandium, gallium, vanadium and REE." said Yannis Tsitos, President of Troy. "Within 2025, we have announced a scandium/gallium/vanadium discovery at our 100% owned Lake Owen project in Wyoming, U.S. We believe the strengthening of our team with high-credibility professionals, such as Taylor, provide to our company huge advantages and paves the way for the next phase of growth not only for Lake Owen in Wyoming, but for all three North American projects in advancing our portfolio with the right, necessary moves to unlock their full potential."

About Troy Minerals

Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located "critical" mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), scandium, vanadium, and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company's primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.

