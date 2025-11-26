Troy Minerals Inc.: Troy Minerals Reports Analytical Results from Table Mountain Silica Project, Extending High-Purity Zone

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that it has received results from the 2025 sampling program on its 100% owned Table Mountain Silica Project ("Table Mountain" or the "Project"), located near Golden, British Columbia, Canada (Figure 1).

Key Highlights

Channel sampling returned 97.68% to 99.43% SiO2 from 45 samples at Table Mountain Zone, with an average of 98.59% SiO2.

Very low deleterious elements identified in all samples, consistent with previous sampling.

President of Troy Minerals Inc., Yannis Tsitos commented: "We are very pleased reporting these analytical sampling results from our summer field program; they confirmed once more the exceptional quality and consistency of surficial silica mineralization across this northwestern part of the Project and collectively with other existing geochemical results, provide the necessary information for Troy to refine the 2026 drilling campaign at Table Mountain."

Figure 1. Table Mountain Property and Infrastructure Map

Channel Sampling Results

Channel sampling was conducted at the Table Mountain Zone, with results consistently similar to the sampling results achieved during 2024. Sampling procedure consisted of continuous chip sampling along a 3-centimetre cut channel. Samples were taken continuously over 1-metre intervals perpendicular to the strike orientation of the outcrop, with the sample sequence starting from the southwest end of the channel. Intervals shorter than 20 centimetres were combined with the previous interval. 45 continuous chip channel samples were collected over 41.35 metres within a 54.50-metre sampling zone, returning a weighted average of 98.59% SiO2.

One duplicate was taken as a QA/QC check and passed validation. Sample density is sufficient to indicate the accurate representation of the underlying mineralization. (See Figure 2 and Table 1 below).

Figure 2. Channel Sampling Locations - Table Mountain Zone

Table 1. Table Mountain Zone - Channel Sampling Summary

Channel Interval (m) SiO2 (%) Al2O3 (%) CaO (%) Fe2O3 (%) MgO (%) P2O5 (%) TiO2 (%) B (ppm) LOI (%) TM6-1 1.00 98.94 0.11 0.01 0.92 0.05 0.01 0.02 <5 0.01 TM6-2 1.30 98.68 0.15 0.01 0.86 0.05 0.01 0.02 1 0.20 TM6-3 1.00 98.72 0.12 0.01 1.01 0.06 0.01 0.02 5 0.19 TM6-4 3.80 98.51 0.12 0.01 0.90 0.04 0.01 0.02 5 0.15 TM6-5 2.25 98.34 0.11 0.01 0.88 0.02 0.01 0.02 <5 0.21 TM6-6 1.15 98.54 0.18 0.02 0.90 0.04 0.01 0.02 5 0.15 TM6-7 3.80 98.63 0.11 0.02 0.91 0.03 0.01 0.01 2 0.14 TM6-8 4.15 98.68 0.13 0.01 0.91 0.03 0.01 0.01 9 0.21 TM6-9 2.20 98.45 0.18 0.11 0.95 0.05 0.01 0.02 8 0.11 TM6-10 2.15 98.27 0.16 0.06 1.01 0.04 0.01 0.02 7 0.15 TM6-11 2.20 98.49 0.17 0.02 1.03 0.04 0.01 0.02 5 0.21 TM6-12 3.30 98.73 0.13 0.01 0.92 0.04 0.01 0.02 6 0.26 TM6-13 6.20 98.67 0.13 0.03 0.91 0.02 0.01 0.01 8 0.15 0.50 Overburden 3.95 98.73 0.15 0.01 0.95 0.04 0.01 0.02 7 0.19 TM6-14 2.90 98.42 0.15 0.02 1.00 0.03 0.01 0.01 11 0.18

Discussion

Sampling results were consistently high purity. The favourable grades reflect field observations of a broad zone of white quartzite measuring at least 150 metres wide and a strike length extending from the Trans-Canada Highway to the south and to the north, to the new northern extent of the property, representing a total strike length of at least 4 kilometres. Although the western cliff face of Table Mountain clearly demarcates the western margin of the Mount Wilson Formation quartzite, the eastern margin is obscured by a deep boulder field originating from the extensive, steep quartzite exposure in this area.

To date, channel sampling results have demonstrated a consistency in grade over a wide area within the Table Mountain Zone.

All samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, British Columbia for B-MS82L (boron) and ME-XRF26 (all other elements). One duplicate was taken in the channel sampling sequence and passed QA/QC.

About the Table Mountain Project

The Table Mountain Silica Project is located approximately 4 kilometres east of Golden, B.C., Canada, with excellent year-round road access and proximity to the Canadian Pacific Railway's Golden rail yard. The property covers roughly 2,526 hectares, encompassing up to 11 kilometres of regionally mapped strike length of the Mount Wilson Formation quartzite, with widths ranging from 300 to 1,400 metres at surface. Table Mountain is strategically situated near two established high-purity silica operations - the Moberly Silica Mine and the Sinova Quartz Quarry. This advantageous location highlights the project's potential to become a significant source of high-purity silica in a region known for hosting premium-quality silica deposits.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Table Mountain Project vendor.

About Troy Minerals

Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located "critical" mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), scandium, vanadium, and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company's primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.

