West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") announces that the U.S. Department of the Interior has included potash on its 2025 Draft List of Critical Minerals. This inclusion in the Draft List comes as the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation ("DFC") commits US$3 million in project development funding for Millennial's Banio Potash Project in Gabon, recognizing its strategic role in potentially strengthening U.S. food security and supply chain resilience.

Farhad Abasov, Chair of Millennial, commented: "The proposed U.S. recognition of potash as a critical mineral is a major milestone for our industry. For Millennial, it highlights Banio's unique position as a potential new, low-cost supply source for the U.S. agricultural sector. With DFC funding in place, strong support from the Government of Gabon, and our project's direct shipping route to U.S. ports, Banio is strategically aligned with America's food security and supply chain priorities. In addition, Banio can potentially become the first African potash mine to supply potash to the African continent which currently imports all its potash."

Potash: Now a U.S. Strategic Priority

Potash is essential for global agriculture but is overwhelmingly supplied by just a few countries - Canada, Russia, and Belarus. By adding potash to the Draft Critical Minerals List, the U.S. government has acknowledged its vulnerability to supply shocks and trade restrictions. This proposed recognition is intended to guide federal strategy and investment toward securing diverse, stable, and geopolitically reliable sources of supply.

Banio Potash Project: A Direct Atlantic Supply Route to the U.S.

Millennial's Banio Potash Project sits on Gabon's Atlantic coast, offering a short, cost-efficient shipping route directly to the United States as well as Brazil, the world's largest potash importer, and of course, Africa. Unlike inland projects, Banio benefits from proximity to infrastructure, ongoing construction of a port at Mayumba, and a new regional power plant all of which reduce delivery risk and strengthen its position as a future cornerstone supplier to the U.S. agricultural market and beyond.

The project has already demonstrated strong economics, with a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) showing an after-tax NPV10% of US$1.07 billion, a 32.6% IRR, and operating costs of only US$61 per tonne of granular potash (gMOP) (see MLP news release dated April 23, 2024) Recent drilling results confirmed up to 250 meters of potash-rich horizons at the North Target, with further resource expansion potential and a revised mineral resource estimate calculation currently underway (see MLP news releases dated May 6, 2025 and June 26, 2025).

U.S. DFC Backing De-Risks Banio Potash Project

The DFC's strategic investment in Banio is designed to de-risk the project and prepare it for potential future U.S. debt financing. DFC is the U.S. Government's development finance institution that partners with the private sector to mobilize capital for strategic investments around the world. The strategic investment, done under the DFC's Project Development Program, will support a Feasibility Study ("FS") on the Company's Banio Potash Project (see MLP news release dated July 9, 2025). Project development funds from DFC will be released over the course of the feasibility study and will be based on milestone activities completed that form integral parts of the feasibility study. MLP has initiated early-stage feasibility study work at Banio including a LiDAR survey to generate a Digital Terrain Model, a bathymetry survey of the lagoon, creep geotechnical tests and dissolution testwork on recently acquired drill core from holes BA-001-EXT and BA-004.

