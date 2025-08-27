Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Olive Resource Capital Inc. (TSXV: OC) ("Olive" or the "Company") is pleased to announce financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights:

As a result of strong investment performance Olive reported record Net Income of $2,035,443 or $0.02 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025. For the three months ended June 30, 2025 the Company reported income of $928,942 or $0.01 per share.

Investment Portfolio valued at $8,600,797 for June 30, 2025. Investment Portfolio value increased by 14.4%, and NAV per share increase 12.5% respectively during Q2 2025.

Samuel Pelaez, the Company's President, CEO, CIO, and Director stated: "The second quarter offered a continuation of the strong seasonal trend for the commodity complex. Our major investments captured this wave favourably, allowing us to deliver record net income of $2 million for the year-to-date period. We continue to believe the tailwinds for the commodity complex can last. However, we are investing in a more cautious way into the Fall, which is historically more vulnerable to seasonal reversals."

Table 1: Olive's Significant Investments

Name Ticker Sector Category (Audited)

Value

Dec 31,

2024 (Unaudited) Value

Jun 30,

2025(1) (Unaudited) Value

July 31,

2025(1) Omai Gold Mines

Corp.(2) OMG.v Precious

Metals Public Equity $456,720 $1,376,650 $1,927,310 Black Sheep Ventures

Inc. Private Real

Estate Private Equity &

Convertible Debenture $1,265,936 $1,265,936 $1,265,936 Arizona Sonoran

Copper Co. ASCU Base

Metals Public Equity $255,780 $426,760 $421,800 Bravo Mining Corp. BRVO.v Precious

Metals Public Equity $169,100 $348,440 $380,000 Sailfish Royalty Corp. FISH.v Royalty Public Equity $166,888 $281,354 $319,114 Aurion Resources Ltd AU.v Precious

Metals Public Equity $222,075 $271,220 $301,780 Public Equity Liquid Investments and Working Capital (3) $1,417,143 $1,684,442 $1,728,893 Public Equity Fundamental Investments Incl. Warrants (4) $1,655,503 $2,094,727 $1,552,325 Other Private Equity, Loans, & Convertible Debenture Investments $809,979 $851,268 $926,874 Total $6,419,124 $8,600,797(5) $8,824,032(5)

1. For publicly listed investments traded on recognized exchanges, valuation is based on closing prices. For private equity investments, valuation is per the most recent financial statements. For Convertible Debentures, valuation is per the most recent financial statements, adjusted for interest accruals and convertibility value.

2. Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman of Olive Resource Capital is a Director of this issuer.

3. Olive defines Liquid Investments as investments whose position can be liquidated in less than one day's average trading volume for that security. This measure also includes cash and cash equivalents, but does not adjust for working capital.

4. Out of the Money Warrants are valued using Black Scholes with 35% volatility, 3% interest rate. In the Money Warrants are valued at their intrinsic value.

5. The increase in value from December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025 and July 31, 2025 is primarily as a result of stock price appreciation of the investments.

As of the date of this release Olive Resource Capital Inc. has 106,144,709 common shares outstanding.

Q2 2025 Financial Results Summary

Operational Summary

The Company's net income totaled $928,942 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with basic and diluted income per share of $0.01 This compares with a net gain of $100,435 with basic and diluted income per share of $0.00 for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The increase in income year on year is primarily the result of the Company's increase in unrealized gain on investments. The unrealized gain for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $968,523.

Estimation of Net Asset Value per Share

Net asset value per share ("NAV") is a non-IFRS financial measure. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable IFRS financial measure presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-IFRS financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding the Company's performance and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with IFRS. The existing NAV of the Company is not necessarily predictive of the Company's future performance or the NAV of the Company as at any future date.

Period

Ended



Total

Assets Total

Liabilities Net

Assets Shares

Outstanding NAV

per Share Jun 30, 2025 $8,625,582 $202,259 $8,423,323 106,144,709 $0.079 Mar 31, 2025 $7,547,141 $55,796 $7,491,345 106,144,709 $0.070 Dec 31, 2024 $6,452,049 $70,207 $6,381,842 109,174,709 $0.059 Sep 30, 2024 $6,960,407 $150,393 $6,810,014 109,174,709 $0.062 Jun 30, 2024 $6,817,822 $198,932 $6,618,890 109,174,709 $0.061 Mar 31, 2024 $6,793,179 $213,458 $6,579,721 109,174,709 $0.060 Dec 31, 2023 $7,128,257 $158,320 $6,969,937 109,174,709 $0.064 Sep 30, 2023 $7,487,385 $172,925 $7,314,460 111,768,709 $0.065 Jun 30, 2023 $7,515,703 $209,469 $7,306,234 111,768,709 $0.065 Mar 31, 2023 $7,376,244 $202,588 $7,173,656 111,768,709 $0.064 Dec 31, 2022 $6,727,183 $420,484 $6,309,699 110,768,709 $0.057

About Olive Resource Capital Inc.:

Olive is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed and private securities. The Company's assets consist primarily of investments in natural resource companies in all stages of development.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Olive to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking, including, without limitation, statements concerning Olive's intended future disclosure practices. Although Olive believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: past success or achievement does not guarantee future success; negative investment performance; downward market fluctuations; downward fluctuations in commodity prices and changes in the prices of commodities in general; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic and political conditions that could negatively affect certain commodity prices; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Olive does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This commentary is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to. The information provided in this recording has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable and is believed to be accurate at the time of publishing but we do not represent that it is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264086

SOURCE: Olive Resource Capital Inc.