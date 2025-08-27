Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
WKN: A2PPYL | ISIN: SE0015671995 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QV
Frankfurt
27.08.25 | 09:59
23,620 Euro
-1,25 % -0,300
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2025 13:40 Uhr
46 Leser
Hemnet Group AB: Hemnet expands its Group Management Team - Marcus Westerlund appointed Chief Sales Officer

Hemnet has appointed Marcus Westerlund as Chief Sales Officer and member of the Group Management Team, effective September 1.

Marcus joined Hemnet as Sales Director in August 2024, after nearly a decade at Prisjakt, where he held several senior sales leadership roles, including Chief Sales Officer. At Hemnet, Marcus leads the advertising sales team and is responsible for strengthening customer relationships and partnerships, particularly with Sweden's real estate agents. As of September 1, the responsibility will be expanded to also include customer service.

"Over the past year, Marcus and his team have made significant progress in elevating the role of Hemnet's Sales department. Supporting our advertising customers with the right marketing solutions is vital, but just as important is building stronger customer relationships and developing strategic partnerships across all our key customer groups, in particular real estate agents. This promotion highlights the central role our sales and customer service teams play in Hemnet's direction and commitment to our customers." says Jonas Gustafsson, CEO of Hemnet.

"Hemnet is a fantastic company, and I've truly enjoyed my first year here. At the same time, there is still much to be done, both in strengthening our ties with real estate agents and in proving and expanding the value Hemnet brings to all of our B2B customer groups. I'm grateful for this opportunity to join the management team, above all because it highlights how central our customers are to Hemnet's continued success." says Marcus Westerlund.

With this change, Hemnet's Group Management Team will consist of seven members: Jonas Gustafsson (CEO), Anders Örnulf (CFO), Lisa Farrar (COO), Hanna Lindqvist (CTO), Anna Kempe (CPO), Jessica Sjöberg (CCO), and Marcus Westerlund (CSO).

*****************************************

Press enquiries
Staffan Tell, Head of PR
M: +46 733 67 66 85
E: staffan.tell@hemnet.se

About Hemnet
Hemnet operates the leading property platform in Sweden. The company emerged as an industry initiative in 1998 and has since transformed into a "win-win" value proposition for the housing market. By offering a unique combination of relevant products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet has built lasting relationships with buyers, sellers, and agents for more than 20 years. Hemnet shares a mutual passion for homes with its stakeholders and is driven by being an independent go-to-place for people to turn to for the various housing needs that arise through life. This is mirrored in the Company's vision to be the key to your property journey, supplying products and services to improve efficiency, transparency and mobility on the housing market. Hemnet's is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('HEM').

Follow us: hemnetgroup.se / Facebook / Linkedin / Instagram

Image Attachments
Marcus Westerlund CSO Hemnet

