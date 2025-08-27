accesso Technology Group: accesso and PayPal Deepen Collaboration to Deliver Seamless Payment Options for Clients

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for the leisure, entertainment, attractions and cultural markets globally, is deepening its collaboration with PayPal to deliver trusted, flexible, and guest-friendly payment options. This next-generation integration builds on accesso's original PayPal Checkout support and introduces a significantly more powerful, flexible, and conversion-optimized payment experience for venues worldwide.

Since the initial integration of PayPal's digital payments into accesso's solutions, accesso clients have benefited from a checkout experience that is fast, secure and optimized for conversion. The new implementation delivers a comprehensive suite of capabilities that allows guests to complete transactions using Venmo, Pay Later, PayPal Credit, Pay in 3 (UK) and card-based payments; all within a streamlined, mobile-friendly checkout interface.

"Consumer expectations are evolving rapidly, and it's vital we empower our clients with the trusted, flexible payment options guests expect," said Michael Wiggins, Senior Director, Global Services at accesso. "This expanded collaboration with PayPal broadens our wallet offering to provide an even stronger commerce platform built for growth. It's about giving guests more ways to pay - and giving our clients more ways to convert."

Available to accesso clients through accessoPay 3.0 the PayPal integration includes:

PayPal Checkout: Uninterrupted on-site checkout experience with trusted security.

Venmo: Mobile-first payment popular with Millennial and Gen Z guests.

Pay Later & PayPal Credit: Flexible financing options that give guests choice over how they pay.

Guest Checkout for card experience: Gives buyers the option to check out using a debit or credit card, without the need for a PayPal account login.

Pay in 3 (UK): Interest-free installment payments available to eligible guests in the United Kingdom.

This collaboration is helping venues around the world meet growing consumer demand for speed, flexibility, and choice at checkout.

PayPal will be a Gold Sponsor at the upcoming accesso Client Conference 2025 in Orlando, Florida where attendees can learn more about their offerings.

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations, and support data-driven business decisions for leisure and entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,200 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions, cultural venue, and ski industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to maximize guest engagement and revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, and experience management technologies.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

