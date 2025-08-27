Acronis, Inc.: Acronis and Intel Partner to Deliver Efficient, AI-Driven Threat Detection for Endpoint Devices

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud leverages Intel® Core Ultra processors and NPUs to boost security, performance, and efficiency for MSPs and enterprises

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Aug. 27, 2025, a global leader in cybersecurityand data protection, and Intel, today announced Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud's availability with AI PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, a new collaboration that brings advanced and automated threat detection and remediation to endpoint devices without compromising performance. By integrating Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud with Intel technology, managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), and enterprise customers experience faster, more efficient cybersecurity, ideal for today's resource-constrained users.

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud uses AI to detect and remediate threats in real-time at the endpoint, analyzing behavioral patterns to uncover advanced attacks, including ransomware, zero-day exploits, and fileless malware that traditional tools might miss. On Intel® Core Ultra-powered devices, the solution becomes even more efficient by leveraging OpenVINO to offload heavy AI tasks such as behavioral heuristics and anomaly scoring to the processor's neural processing unit. This optimizes performance, extends battery life, and keeps systems running smoothly.

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, a SaaS-based, multi-tenant platform, delivers award-winning protection from cyberthreats, including next-generation anti-malware, email security, data loss prevention (DLP), and endpoint and extended detection and response (EDR /XDR). Security professionals who use Acronis spend less time juggling tools thanks to its natively integrated solution that integrates cybersecurity, endpoint and posture management, data protection, automated backups, and disaster recovery. Acronis also proudly aligns with NIST cybersecurity functions, helping users identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover more effectively.





"Cyber protection must be natively integrated and AI-powered to address modern cyber threats," said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. "Our collaboration with Intel empowers MSPs and corporate IT to deliver real-time security at the endpoint with minimal impact to system performance, protecting the productivity of users. Our collaboration with Intel takes the headache out of IT security for users and IT administrators."

"Together Intel and Acronis are delivering fast, AI-powered security right on the device," said Carla Rodríguez, Vice President and General Manager, Client Software Enabling at Intel. "By running complex security tasks on an AI PC with Intel Core Ultra processors, we enable partners like Acronis to deliver breakthrough protection with lower latency and improved performance and privacy."

Traditional anti-malware software often struggles to detect modern threats and can drain system resources, leading to slowdowns, increased support tickets, and lost productivity. Fragmented security solutions further strain overburdened IT teams while increasing operational complexity. Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud solves this with natively integrated cyber protection that minimizes impact on system performance. And with Intel technology, it runs even more efficiently.

To learn more about AI PCs powered by Intel and Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, visit: https://solutions.acronis.com/en-us/integrations/ai-pcs-powered-by-intel-and-acronis-cyber-protect-cloud/

