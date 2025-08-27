

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's unemployment rate increased in July after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Wednesday.



The unadjusted jobless rate rose 3.2 percent in July from 2.2 percent in June. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 1.9 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 7,800 in July from 5,400 in the preceding month.



Meanwhile, the employment rate dropped to 80.3 percent from 83.3 percent in June.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in July, up from 2.7 percent a month ago.



