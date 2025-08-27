Mynd.ai: Mynd Announces 2025 First Half Results

Highlights Include Introduction of Transformational Modular Technology Infrastructure in H1 2025,

Significant Reduction of Debt, Net Loss improvement of 38.7%, and Entry into Definitive Agreement to Acquire

Award-Winning Technology for an AI-Based Voice Assistant Solution

SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynd.ai, Inc. (the "Company" or "Mynd") (NYSE American: MYND) today announced financial results for the first half of 2025 (H1 2025).

H1 2025 Key Financial Milestones:

Revenue of $89.3 million compared to $146.9 million for the same period in the prior year, with the decrease primarily driven by declines in customer spending due to budgetary reductions caused by economic uncertainty





Net loss from continuing operations of $28.9 million improved by $18.3 million or 38.7% compared to $47.2 million in the same period in the prior year





Cash flow from continuing operations decreased by $33.5 million compared to the same period in the prior year, with cash reserves of $29.1 million as of June 30, 2025





Reduced outstanding indebtedness by $7.4 million since year end





Management continuing to implement cost saving measures to mitigate effects of education technology market headwinds

"Notwithstanding industry-wide softening throughout most of our key geographic markets, customer budget uncertainties, and increased tariffs, we are focused on positioning the Company for future success," said Arthur Giterman, Chief Executive Officer. "The introduction of our next-generation integrated solution, ActivPanel 10® and Promethean ActivSuite® software, is the first step in the transformation of our core offerings designed to enhance cybersecurity, facilitate a seamless "plug and play" experience with customers' existing technology, and lower lifetime cost of ownership.

The accelerated product portfolio evolution is further enabled and enhanced by our continued focus on various cost optimization initiatives designed to improve our competitive positioning in the market and facilitate further investments in our business.

On the investment front, I'm very excited to highlight our entry into an agreement to acquire an award-winning AI voice assistant technology, which we expect to complete during the third quarter. We believe that this acquisition will allow us to accelerate and evolve our AI-enabled solution roadmap and significantly enhance the interaction of the full ecosystem of software and hardware offerings in a classroom."

Forward-Looking Statements

About Mynd.ai, Inc.

Seattle -based Mynd is a global leader in interactive technology offering best-in-class hardware and software solutions that help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Our award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. Our global distribution network of more than 4,000 reseller partners and our dedicated sales and support teams around the world enable us to deliver the highest level of service to our customers.

Financial Tables Follow

Mynd.ai, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 29,062

$ 75,317 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $700 and $211,

respectively

37,594

30,506 Inventories

28,705

28,638 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,419

11,601 Due from related parties

2,809

1,561 Total current assets

107,589

147,623









Non-current assets:







Goodwill

44,745

44,130 Property, plant, and equipment, net

13,626

14,595 Intangible assets, net

37,459

39,521 Right-of-use assets

2,899

3,448 Deferred tax assets, net

35

34 Other non-current assets

3,439

3,268 Total non-current assets

102,203

104,996









Total assets

209,792

252,619









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

36,795

40,485 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

36,066

45,959 Loans payable, current

7,873

10,931 Contract liabilities

11,767

11,281 Accrued warranties

16,026

15,749 Lease liabilities, current

1,116

1,047 Due to related parties

5,343

4,621 Total current liabilities

114,986

130,073









Non-current liabilities:







Loans payable, non-current

58,709

58,077 Loans payable, related parties, non-current

-

5,006 Contract liabilities, non-current

18,384

18,581 Lease liabilities, non-current

2,246

2,761 Deferred tax liabilities

9,643

9,756 Total non-current liabilities

88,982

94,181









Total liabilities

203,968

224,254 Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares par value of $0.001; 990,000,000 shares authorized.

458,495,740 shares issued and 456,446,860 shares outstanding as of June 30,

2025. 456,477,820 shares issued and 454,958,590 shares outstanding as of

December 31, 2024 $10,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, without designation; none authorized,

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

458

456 Treasury shares, at cost, 2,048,880 and 1,519,230 shares, respectively

(452)

(342) Additional paid-in capital

485,591

479,480 Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,692

3,344 Accumulated deficit

(483,465)

(454,573) Total Mynd.ai, Inc. shareholders' equity

5,824

28,365 Non-controlling interest

-

-









Total shareholders' equity

5,824

28,365









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 209,792

$ 252,619

Mynd.ai, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





Six months ended June 30,



2025

2024 Revenue

$ 89,272

$ 146,853 Cost of revenue

69,884

104,745 Gross profit

19,388

42,108 Operating expenses, net:







General and administrative

14,928

16,419 Research and development

7,782

13,413 Sales and marketing

21,399

22,199 Transaction-related costs

53

125 Restructuring

4,353

1,218 Total operating expenses

48,515

53,374 Operating loss

(29,127)

(11,266)









Other income (expense):







Interest expense

(4,913)

(5,489) Interest income

637

1,314 Gain on embedded derivative

2,143

9,249 Other income (expense)

2,409

(1,468) Total other income (expense)

276

3,606









Net loss from continuing operations, before income taxes

(28,851)

(7,660) Income tax expense

(41)

(39,496) Net loss from continuing operations

(28,892)

(47,156) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

(654) Net loss

(28,892)

(47,810) Net loss from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest

-

- Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interests

-

(70) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

-

(70)









Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Mynd.ai, Inc. from continuing

operations

(28,892)

(47,156) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Mynd.ai, Inc. from

discontinued operations

-

(584) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Mynd.ai, Inc

$ (28,892)

$ (47,740)









Net loss per ordinary share







From continuing operations: Basic and Diluted

$ (0.06)

$ (0.10) From discontinued operations: Basic and Diluted

$ -

$ (0.00) Total basic and diluted

$ (0.06)

$ (0.10) Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share:

Basic and diluted

456,872,902

456,477,820

Mynd.ai. Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands)





Six months ended June 30,



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Net loss

$ (28,892)

$ (47,810) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil:







Change in foreign currency translation reserve

256

211 Total comprehensive loss

(28,636)

(47,599) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest

-

(70) Comprehensive loss attributable to Mynd.ai Inc

$ (28,636)

$ (47,529)

Mynd.ai, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)





Six months ended June 30,



2025

2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net loss

$ (28,892)

$ (47,810) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

654 Net loss from continuing operations

(28,892)

(47,156) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

4,697

2,728 Deferred taxes

(113)

39,480 Non-cash lease expense

766

929 Non-cash interest expenses

2,799

2,290 Amortization of RDEC credit

(1,005)

(588) Gain on embedded derivative

(2,143)

(9,249) Share-based compensation

1,037

1,131 Changes in accounts receivable provision

479

- Net realizable value adjustments to inventory

396

- Other

24

38 Change in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

1,030

(4,185) Inventories

811

19,547 Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,062

1,995 Due from related parties

(857)

97 Accounts payable

(5,075)

(6,230) Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(17,545)

(7,178) Accrued warranties

(375)

(2,378) Due to related parties

445

961 Contract liabilities

(129)

947 Lease obligations - operating leases

(681)

(920) Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations

(41,269)

(7,741) Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations

-

391 Net cash used in operating activities

(41,269)

(7,350)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(33)

(434) Internal-use software development costs

(1,467)

(3,499) Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations

(1,500)

(3,933) Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations

-

(650) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,500)

(4,583)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Repayment of Revolver

(11,000)

(16,770) Proceeds from Revolver

8,000

6,000 Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan

(82)

(96) Share repurchase

(110)

- Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of share-based

compensation awards

(49)

- Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations

(3,241)

(10,866) Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations

-

- Net cash used in financing activities

(3,241)

(10,866)



















Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(46,010)

(22,799)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

75,317

87,804 Exchange rate effects

(245)

493









Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 29,062

$ 65,498









Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

transactions:







Continuing operations:







Forgiveness of related party payables

$ 5,217

$ - Lease assets acquired in exchange for lease liabilities

$ -

$ 39 Convertible notes issued in exchange for accrued PIK interest

$ 1,703

$ 1,643 Decrease in goodwill due to measurement period adjustments relating to

business acquisition, net

$ -

$ 1,228 Discontinued operations:







Lease assets acquired in exchange for lease liabilities

$ -

$ 3,516









Supplemental disclosure of cash transactions:







Cash paid for interest

$ 1,841

$ 2,730 Cash refund, net of cash paid for taxes

$ 1,450

$ 967

Mynd.ai. Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)



Six months ended June 30,

2025

2024

(in thousands) Net loss from continuing operations $ (28,892)

$ (47,156) Interest expense 4,913

5,489 Interest income (637)

(1,314) Income tax expense 41

39,496 Depreciation and amortization 4,697

2,728 Share-based compensation 1,037

1,131 Gain on embedded derivative (2,143)

(9,249) Other (income) expense, net (2,409)

1,468 Transaction-related costs(1) 53

125 Restructuring costs(2) 4,353

1,218 Litigation costs and penalties(3) -

- Adjusted EBITDA $ (18,987)

$ (6,064)



(1) Transaction-related costs are non-recurring costs related to acquisitions and disposals of businesses, as well as similar corporate-

level transactions. (2) Refers to employee severance costs, contract termination costs, facility restructuring, and business restructuring efforts

undertaken by management. (3) Refers to costs incurred to defend against, opportunistically settle, and establish a reserve for claims associated with litigation,

as well as any related penalties incurred for such litigation. No such costs were incurred in the six months ended June 30, 2024 or

2025.

